నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ అవార్డు గ్రహీతలకు వైఎస్ జగన్ అభినందనలు

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి: నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ అవార్డు గ్రహీతలకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు.

ఈ అవార్డుల ప్రకటన తెలుగు సినిమాకు ఎంతో గర్వకారణమైన క్షణమని ఆయన కొనియాడారు. అవార్డు గ్రహీతల అసాధారణ ప్రతిభ, అంకితభావం, సృజనాత్మకత తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర రంగాన్ని జాతీయ స్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లాయని ప్రశంసించారు. వీరంతా భవిష్యత్తులో మరెన్నో గొప్ప విజయాలు సాధించాలని, తెలుగు సినిమా కీర్తిని మరింత ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లాలని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆకాంక్షించారు.

Proud moment for Telugu cinema!



Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners from our Telugu states at the National Film Awards. Your exceptional talent, dedication, and creative brilliance have brought immense pride to our people and propelled Telugu storytelling to the…

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 19, 2026