T20 WC 2026 Final: స్టేడియానికి చేరుకున్న జట్లు

టీ20 ప్ర‌పంచ‌క‌ప్‌-2026 తుది అంకానికి చేరుకుంది. అహ్మ‌బాద్‌లోని నరేంద్ర మోడీ స్టేడియం వేదిక‌గా జ‌ర‌గ‌నున్న ఫైన‌ల్ పోరులో భార‌త్‌-న్యూజిలాండ్ జ‌ట్లు అమీతుమీ తెల్చుకోనున్నాయి. ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం 7 గంట‌ల‌కు ఈ హైవోల్టేజ్ మ్యాచ్ షురూ కానుంది. ఇందుకోసం ఇరుజట్లు ఇప్పటికే అహ్మదాబాద్‌ చేరుకున్నాయి.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Team India leaves from their hotel in Ahmedabad for Narendra Modi Stadium where they will face New Zealand in #ICCT20WorldCupfinal this evening. pic.twitter.com/X2sjnwXyTb — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

ధోని సైతం

అహ్మదాబాద్‌లోని న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ స్టేడియం వ‌ద్ద సంద‌డి వాతావర‌ణం నెల‌కొంది. ఫైన‌ల్ మ్యాచ్‌ను వీక్షించేందుకు అభిమానులు పోటెత్తుతున్నారు. టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్ ఎంఎస్ ధోని సైతం అహ్మ‌దాబాద్‌కు చేరుకున్నారు.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives at Ahmedabad



ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, to be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5Q6gNuIcsQ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

సతీ సమేతంగా రోహిత్‌

సతీ సమేతంగా భారత మాజీ కెప్టెన్‌, టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ బ్రాండ్‌ అంబాసిడర్‌ రోహిత్‌ శర్మ అహ్మదాబాద్‌కు విచ్చేశాడు.