 T20 WC 2026 Final: స్టేడియానికి చేరుకున్న జట్లు | T20 WC 2026 Final IND vs NZ: Toss Playing XIs Updates Highlights | Sakshi
T20 WC 2026 Final: స్టేడియానికి చేరుకున్న జట్లు

Mar 8 2026 5:11 PM | Updated on Mar 8 2026 5:25 PM

T20 WC 2026 Final IND vs NZ: Toss Playing XIs Updates Highlights

టీ20 ప్ర‌పంచ‌క‌ప్‌-2026 తుది అంకానికి చేరుకుంది. అహ్మ‌బాద్‌లోని నరేంద్ర మోడీ స్టేడియం వేదిక‌గా జ‌ర‌గ‌నున్న ఫైన‌ల్ పోరులో భార‌త్‌-న్యూజిలాండ్ జ‌ట్లు అమీతుమీ తెల్చుకోనున్నాయి. ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం 7 గంట‌ల‌కు ఈ హైవోల్టేజ్ మ్యాచ్ షురూ కానుంది. ఇందుకోసం ఇరుజట్లు ఇప్పటికే అహ్మదాబాద్‌ చేరుకున్నాయి. 

ధోని సైతం 
అహ్మదాబాద్‌లోని న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ స్టేడియం వ‌ద్ద సంద‌డి వాతావర‌ణం నెల‌కొంది. ఫైన‌ల్ మ్యాచ్‌ను వీక్షించేందుకు  అభిమానులు పోటెత్తుతున్నారు. టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్ ఎంఎస్ ధోని సైతం అహ్మ‌దాబాద్‌కు చేరుకున్నారు.

 సతీ సమేతంగా రోహిత్‌
సతీ సమేతంగా భారత మాజీ కెప్టెన్‌, టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ బ్రాండ్‌ అంబాసిడర్‌ రోహిత్‌ శర్మ అహ్మదాబాద్‌కు విచ్చేశాడు.

