 ఆరోన్ జార్జ్ విధ్వంసం.. రంగారెడ్డి భారీ స్కోరు | Aaron George 43 balls-91 Runs-Ranga Reddy-Big Score Vs Warangal Warriors | Sakshi
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ఆరోన్ జార్జ్ విధ్వంసం.. రంగారెడ్డి భారీ స్కోరు

Jul 7 2026 9:32 PM | Updated on Jul 7 2026 9:53 PM

Aaron George 43 balls-91 Runs-Ranga Reddy-Big Score Vs Warangal Warriors

టీజీ20 లీగ్‌లో ప్లేఆఫ్ రేసులో నిల‌వాలంటే క‌చ్చితంగా గెల‌వాల్సిన మ్యాచ్‌లో రంగారెడ్డి రైజ‌ర్స్ జూలు విదిల్చింది. టాస్ గెలిచిన రంగారెడ్డి రైజ‌ర్స్ నిర్ణీత 20 ఓవ‌ర్ల‌లో 6 వికెట్ల న‌ష్టానికి 252 ప‌రుగుల భారీ స్కోరు చేసింది. ఓపెన‌ర్ ఆరోజన్ జార్జ్ (43 బంతుల్లో 91, 12 ఫోర్లు, 4 సిక్స‌ర్లు) విధ్వంసం సృష్టించ‌గా, ఆదిత్య జ‌వ్వాజి  (36 బంతుల్లో 77) మెరుపు ఇన్నింగ్స్ ఆడాడు. ఈ ఇద్దరు మూడో వికెట్‌కు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో 71 బంతుల్లో 163 పరుగులు జోడించడం విశేషం.

చివ‌ర్లో వెంక‌ట్ కార్తిక్ (26 బంతుల్లో 51 నాటౌట్‌) సంచ‌ల‌న హాఫ్ సెంచ‌రీతో మెరిశాడు. వ‌రంగ‌ల్ వారియ‌ర్స్ బౌల‌ర్ల‌లో స‌ల్మాన్ ఖాన్ 5 వికెట్ల‌తో చెల‌రేగ‌గా, ముద్ద‌స‌ర్ హుస్సెన్ ఒక వికెట్ తీశాడు. 

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