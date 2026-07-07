ఆరోన్ జార్జ్ విధ్వంసం.. రంగారెడ్డి భారీ స్కోరు

టీజీ20 లీగ్లో ప్లేఆఫ్ రేసులో నిలవాలంటే కచ్చితంగా గెలవాల్సిన మ్యాచ్లో రంగారెడ్డి రైజర్స్ జూలు విదిల్చింది. టాస్ గెలిచిన రంగారెడ్డి రైజర్స్ నిర్ణీత 20 ఓవర్లలో 6 వికెట్ల నష్టానికి 252 పరుగుల భారీ స్కోరు చేసింది. ఓపెనర్ ఆరోజన్ జార్జ్ (43 బంతుల్లో 91, 12 ఫోర్లు, 4 సిక్సర్లు) విధ్వంసం సృష్టించగా, ఆదిత్య జవ్వాజి (36 బంతుల్లో 77) మెరుపు ఇన్నింగ్స్ ఆడాడు. ఈ ఇద్దరు మూడో వికెట్కు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో 71 బంతుల్లో 163 పరుగులు జోడించడం విశేషం.
చివర్లో వెంకట్ కార్తిక్ (26 బంతుల్లో 51 నాటౌట్) సంచలన హాఫ్ సెంచరీతో మెరిశాడు. వరంగల్ వారియర్స్ బౌలర్లలో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ 5 వికెట్లతో చెలరేగగా, ముద్దసర్ హుస్సెన్ ఒక వికెట్ తీశాడు.
Aaron George is not going to die wondering. 🫡
The young opener is unfazed by wickets falling at the other end, going on an all-out brawl, hitting the bowlers around the park.#RRRvWW #SreenidhiUniversityTG20 #ManaCricketShuru pic.twitter.com/wLJqSVQYzV
— tg20official (@tg20official) July 7, 2026
The Ranga Reddy Risers do themselves a massive favour by putting 2️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ on the board!
In pursuit of qualification, the batters went on a gleeful boundary hitting spree, everyone chipping away towards a mammoth total!
Will the Risers keep the Warriors to under 121 and qualify for… pic.twitter.com/YhY9g8T3tM
— tg20official (@tg20official) July 7, 2026