Puneeth Rajkumar: పునీత్‌ రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ మృతి, సినీ ప్రముఖల నివాళి

Oct 29, 2021, 15:00 IST
Manchu Lakshmi And Sonu Sood And Others Condolence To Puneeth Rajkumar Death - Sakshi

Puneeth Rajkumar Dies: Celebrities, Fans pay Condolences: కన్నడ సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ పునీత్‌ రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ ఈ రోజు మృతి చెందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. జిమ్‌లో కసరత్తులు చేస్తుండగా అకస్మాత్తుగా గుండెపోటు రావడంతో ఆయన ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ శుక్రవారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. దీంతో కన్నడ పరిశ్రమలో ఒక్కసారిగా విషాద ఛాయలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

పునీత్‌ రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ మరణవార్త విని శాండల్‌వుడ్‌ సినీ ప్రుముఖులతో పాటు ఇతర టాలీవుడ్‌, బాలీవుడ్‌, కోలీవుడ్‌కు చెందిన సినీ ప్రముఖులు తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఆయన మృతి సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నారు. అంతేగాక భారత సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన నటీనటులు ఆయన మృతిని జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు.  

Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Puneeth Rajkumar
died heart attack
Movie News
Manchu lakshmi prasanna
Sonu Sood



 

Read also in:
Back to Top