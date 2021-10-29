Puneeth Rajkumar Dies: Celebrities, Fans pay Condolences: కన్నడ సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ పునీత్‌ రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ ఈ రోజు మృతి చెందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. జిమ్‌లో కసరత్తులు చేస్తుండగా అకస్మాత్తుగా గుండెపోటు రావడంతో ఆయన ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ శుక్రవారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. దీంతో కన్నడ పరిశ్రమలో ఒక్కసారిగా విషాద ఛాయలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate ,warm and humble human being !! this is so tragic . Deepest condolence to his family .may his soul rest in peace 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Hansika (@ihansika) October 29, 2021

పునీత్‌ రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ మరణవార్త విని శాండల్‌వుడ్‌ సినీ ప్రుముఖులతో పాటు ఇతర టాలీవుడ్‌, బాలీవుడ్‌, కోలీవుడ్‌కు చెందిన సినీ ప్రముఖులు తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఆయన మృతి సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నారు. అంతేగాక భారత సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన నటీనటులు ఆయన మృతిని జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు.

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

The nicest person I've had the honor of crossing paths with... My Raajakumara 💔 — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) October 29, 2021

May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar. When i did my first Kannada film always wanted to work with him… — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) October 29, 2021

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #rip #PuneethRajkumar — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 29, 2021

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 29, 2021