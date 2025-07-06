 టెక్సాస్‌ అతలాకుతలం.. చిన్నారులు సహా 51 మంది మృతి | Texas floods Effect death toll rises to 50 | Sakshi
టెక్సాస్‌ అతలాకుతలం.. చిన్నారులు సహా 51 మంది మృతి

Jul 6 2025 8:48 AM | Updated on Jul 6 2025 9:21 AM

Texas floods Effect death toll rises to 50

కెర్‌విల్లె: అమెరికాలోని టెక్సాస్‌లో  కుండపోత వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా ఇప్పటికి వరకు 51 మృతి చెందగా.. పలువురు గల్లంతు అయ్యారు. తాజాగా సమ్మర్‌ క్యాంప్‌పైకి వరద దూసుకెళ్లిన ఘటనలో 23 మంది బాలికలు గల్లంతయ్యారు. కనిపించకుండా పోయిన వారి సంఖ్య మరింత పెరిగే అవకాశాలు ఉన్నాయని అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు.

కొన్ని నెలలపాటు కురవాల్సిన వాన గురువారం రాత్రి సమయంలో అనూహ్యంగా కేవలం కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే కురిసిందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. గ్వాడలుపె నది సమీపంలోని హంట్‌ అనే చిన్న పట్టణం వద్ద ‘క్యాంప్‌ మిస్టిక్‌’పేరుతో నిర్వహించే సమ్మర్‌ క్యాంప్‌లో 750 మంది బాలికలు పాల్గొన్నారు. వరద ప్రమాదం ముంచుకు రావడంతో అధికారులు కొందరు బాలికలను హెలికాప్టర్‌ ద్వారా తరలించారు. మిగతా వారిని వంతెన మీదుగా సురక్షిత ప్రాంతానికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. పలు రాష్ట్రా‍ల్లో కురుస్తున్న వర్షాల కారణంగా మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరుగుతోంది. పలుచోట్ల వరద నీరు ఇళ్లలోకి చేరడంతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు. కొంత మందిని అధికారులు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు. 

 

Texas floods USA
