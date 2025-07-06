టెక్సాస్‌ అతలాకుతలం.. చిన్నారులు సహా 51 మంది మృతి

కెర్‌విల్లె: అమెరికాలోని టెక్సాస్‌లో కుండపోత వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా ఇప్పటికి వరకు 51 మృతి చెందగా.. పలువురు గల్లంతు అయ్యారు. తాజాగా సమ్మర్‌ క్యాంప్‌పైకి వరద దూసుకెళ్లిన ఘటనలో 23 మంది బాలికలు గల్లంతయ్యారు. కనిపించకుండా పోయిన వారి సంఖ్య మరింత పెరిగే అవకాశాలు ఉన్నాయని అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు.

కొన్ని నెలలపాటు కురవాల్సిన వాన గురువారం రాత్రి సమయంలో అనూహ్యంగా కేవలం కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే కురిసిందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. గ్వాడలుపె నది సమీపంలోని హంట్‌ అనే చిన్న పట్టణం వద్ద ‘క్యాంప్‌ మిస్టిక్‌’పేరుతో నిర్వహించే సమ్మర్‌ క్యాంప్‌లో 750 మంది బాలికలు పాల్గొన్నారు. వరద ప్రమాదం ముంచుకు రావడంతో అధికారులు కొందరు బాలికలను హెలికాప్టర్‌ ద్వారా తరలించారు. మిగతా వారిని వంతెన మీదుగా సురక్షిత ప్రాంతానికి తీసుకెళ్లారు. పలు రాష్ట్రా‍ల్లో కురుస్తున్న వర్షాల కారణంగా మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరుగుతోంది. పలుచోట్ల వరద నీరు ఇళ్లలోకి చేరడంతో ప్రజలు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు. కొంత మందిని అధికారులు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు.

Good morning. Please keep Texas in your prayers—especially the flood victims, the missing, their families, and the first responders searching for them.



Tragedy in Texas: Flash floods along the Guadalupe River have taken 13 lives. 23 young Christian girls from Camp Mystic are… pic.twitter.com/nH5QJz9Mc6 — ꜱǫʏʟᴀʀᴋ (@Kralyqs) July 5, 2025

Texas flood in 50 minutes time. pic.twitter.com/ynRpULEgHI — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) July 6, 2025

This video of the Guadalupe was shot in Kerrville, Tx from the Center Bridge. Watch how fast these flood waters were traveling & washing everything in front of it out.

It goes from low & barley flowing to over the top of the bridge in around 35 minutes.

I sped the video up to… pic.twitter.com/NcQe4UAQBa — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 6, 2025