యువతులపై రోబోట్‌ పాడు పని.. చివరికి పోలీసుల ఎంట్రీ!

‘ఇనుములో హృదయం మొలిచెనే..’ అంటూ శంకర్‌ తీసిన రోబో చిత్రం యావత్‌ దేశాన్ని ఉర్రూతలూగించింది. అయితే ఫీలింగ్స్ సంగతి పక్కనపెడితే మనుషులకు సాయం చేయాల్సిన యంత్రుడు‌.. లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడితే!. ఈ ఉదంతం ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ కావడంతో పోలీసులు రంగంలోకి దిగాల్సి వచ్చింది.

జర్మనీ వీధుల్లో ఓ రోబోట్‌ చేసిన పాడు పని.. ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ అవుతోంది. స్నేహితులతో ఉన్న ఓ 16 ఏళ్ల బాలిక వద్దకు వచ్చిన రోబోట్‌.. ఆమెను వెనుక నుంచి తాకుతూ అసభ్యంగా ప్రవర్తించింది. అంతేకాదు.. మరో యువతితోనూ అదే అదే రీతిలో వ్యవహరించింది. మొదటి ఘటనపై యువతి పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు అందింది. దీంతో పోలీసులు రోబోట్‌తో పాటు దానిని హ్యాండిల్‌ చేస్తున్న ఇద్దరిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని.. వాళ్ల ఫోన్లను స్వాధీనం చేసుకుని.. దర్యాప్తు చేపట్టారు.

బ్రిటన్‌ టాబ్లాయిడ్‌ డైలీ మెయిల్‌ కథనం ప్రకారం.. జర్మనీలోని కొలోన్‌ నగరంలో ఆదివారం రాత్రి సుమారు 11.45 గంటలకు ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. నగరం మధ్యలోని హోహెన్‌జోలెర్న్‌రింగ్‌ వీధిలో ఓ ఫాస్ట్‌ఫుడ్‌ రెస్టారెంట్‌ బయట బాలిక తన స్నేహితులతో కలిసి ఉంది. ఆ సమయంలో సుమారు 1.2 మీటర్ల ఎత్తున్న ఎరుపు, బంగారు రంగుల ‘అహ్మద్‌’ అనే రోబోట్‌ వెనుక నుంచి ఆమె వద్దకు వచ్చింది. ఆ రోబోట్‌ బాలికను అసభ్యంగా తాకడమే కాకుండా.. సైగలు, చేష్టలు ప్రదర్శించింది. ఈ ఘటనను కొందరు వీడియో తీసి సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం చేశారు. మరో ఘటనలోనూ ఇలాగే ఓ యువతితో రోబోట్‌ పాడు పని చేసింది.

ఈ ఘటనలో రోబోట్‌ 16 ఏళ్ల బాలుడికి చెందినదిగా పోలీసులు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. జర్మనీలోని వెగ్‌బెర్గ్‌కు చెందిన ఆ బాలుడు, అతనితో ఉన్న 19 ఏళ్ల యువకుడు ఘటనను చిత్రీకరించి నెట్టింట అప్‌లోడ్‌ ఇద్దరినీ అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు.

In #Germany, a robot pinched a girl on the butt and ended up in the police — Cologne cops seized the robot after receiving a report about harassment of a 16‑year‑old girl. According to the police, the 1.2‑meter‑tall robot approached the girl from behind and touched her buttocks. Its 16‑year‑old owner and a 19‑year‑old friend allegedly streamed the incident on social media and commented on it. Now investigators are trying to find out who was operating the robot. The iron man himself, along with two phones, was taken as evidence, and the people are being held as suspects. Source: https://t.co/wAHVZZHXZC

— PulseWire (@PulseWire_live) October 12, 2026