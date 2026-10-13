 యువతులపై రోబోట్‌ పాడు పని.. చివరికి పోలీసుల ఎంట్రీ! | Germany: Robot Accused of Groping Teen Girl Police Seize Machine | Sakshi
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యువతులపై రోబోట్‌ పాడు పని.. చివరికి పోలీసుల ఎంట్రీ!

Oct 13 2026 1:05 PM | Updated on Oct 13 2026 1:11 PM

Germany: Robot Accused of Groping Teen Girl Police Seize Machine

‘ఇనుములో హృదయం మొలిచెనే..’ అంటూ శంకర్‌ తీసిన రోబో చిత్రం యావత్‌ దేశాన్ని ఉర్రూతలూగించింది. అయితే ఫీలింగ్స్ సంగతి పక్కనపెడితే మనుషులకు సాయం చేయాల్సిన యంత్రుడు‌.. లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడితే!. ఈ ఉదంతం ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ కావడంతో పోలీసులు రంగంలోకి దిగాల్సి వచ్చింది.

జర్మనీ వీధుల్లో ఓ రోబోట్‌ చేసిన పాడు పని.. ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ అవుతోంది. స్నేహితులతో ఉన్న ఓ 16 ఏళ్ల బాలిక వద్దకు వచ్చిన రోబోట్‌.. ఆమెను వెనుక నుంచి తాకుతూ అసభ్యంగా ప్రవర్తించింది. అంతేకాదు.. మరో యువతితోనూ అదే అదే రీతిలో వ్యవహరించింది. మొదటి ఘటనపై యువతి పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు అందింది. దీంతో పోలీసులు రోబోట్‌తో పాటు దానిని హ్యాండిల్‌ చేస్తున్న ఇద్దరిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని.. వాళ్ల ఫోన్లను స్వాధీనం చేసుకుని.. దర్యాప్తు చేపట్టారు.

బ్రిటన్‌ టాబ్లాయిడ్‌ డైలీ మెయిల్‌ కథనం ప్రకారం.. జర్మనీలోని కొలోన్‌ నగరంలో ఆదివారం రాత్రి సుమారు 11.45 గంటలకు ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. నగరం మధ్యలోని హోహెన్‌జోలెర్న్‌రింగ్‌ వీధిలో ఓ ఫాస్ట్‌ఫుడ్‌ రెస్టారెంట్‌ బయట బాలిక తన స్నేహితులతో కలిసి ఉంది. ఆ సమయంలో సుమారు 1.2 మీటర్ల ఎత్తున్న ఎరుపు, బంగారు రంగుల ‘అహ్మద్‌’ అనే రోబోట్‌ వెనుక నుంచి ఆమె వద్దకు వచ్చింది. ఆ రోబోట్‌ బాలికను అసభ్యంగా తాకడమే కాకుండా.. సైగలు, చేష్టలు ప్రదర్శించింది. ఈ ఘటనను కొందరు వీడియో తీసి సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం చేశారు. మరో ఘటనలోనూ ఇలాగే ఓ యువతితో రోబోట్‌ పాడు పని చేసింది.

ఈ ఘటనలో రోబోట్‌ 16 ఏళ్ల బాలుడికి చెందినదిగా పోలీసులు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. జర్మనీలోని వెగ్‌బెర్గ్‌కు చెందిన ఆ బాలుడు, అతనితో ఉన్న 19 ఏళ్ల యువకుడు ఘటనను చిత్రీకరించి నెట్టింట అప్‌లోడ్‌ ఇద్దరినీ అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు.

రిమోట్‌తో నియంత్రించారా?
రోబోట్‌ ఆ సమయంలో ఎలా పనిచేసింది? దాని కదలికలను ఎవరైనా రిమోట్‌ ద్వారా నియంత్రించారా? లేక ముందుగా ప్రోగ్రామ్‌ చేసిన విధంగా కదిలిందా? అనే కోణాల్లో పోలీసులు దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు. బాలికను వేధించే ఉద్దేశంతోనే రోబోట్‌ను కావాలని అలా నడిపించారా? అన్నది కూడా పరిశీలిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ఘటనపై లైంగిక వేధింపుల అనుమానంతో క్రిమినల్‌ దర్యాప్తు ప్రారంభించినట్లు కొలోన్‌ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. రోబోట్‌ కదలికల వెనుక ఎవరున్నారు? ఈ ఘటనను చిత్రీకరించి సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ప్రసారం చేయడంలో ఎవరి పాత్ర ఎంత? అనే అంశాలపై విచారణ కొనసాగుతోంది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: ఉక్రెయిన్‌ యుద్ధంలో కామారెడ్డి వాసి మృతి

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