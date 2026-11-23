బిస్లెరి తాగునీటిలో ప్రమాదకర రసాయనాలు ఉన్నాయంటూ ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ ప్రాసిక్యూషన్‌కు అనుమతి ఇచ్చిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీనిపై సంస్థ స్పందిస్తూ ఒక ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది. తమ ఉత్పత్తుల నాణ్యత విషయంలో ఎలాంటి రాజీ పడటం లేదని, బిస్లెరి నీరు వినియోగానికి సురక్షితమైనదేనని సంస్థ స్పష్టం చేసింది.

కంపెనీ స్పందన

అసలైన వివాదం సుమారు 14 నెలల క్రితం.. అంటే 2025 సెప్టెంబర్‌లో గోవాలోని బిస్లెరి తయారీ కేంద్రంలో ఉత్పత్తి చేసిన ఒక బ్యాచ్‌కు సంబంధించినదని బిస్లెరి ఇంటర్నేషనల్ వెల్లడించింది. 2025 సెప్టెంబర్ 30న ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ అధికారులు గోవాలోని బిస్లెరి ప్లాంట్ నుంచి మొత్తం ఆరు నీటి శాంపిల్స్ సేకరించారు. వీటిలో ఐదు నమూనాలు అన్ని నాణ్యతా ప్రమాణాలకు అనుగుణంగా ఉన్నట్లు పరీక్షల్లో తేలింది. అయితే ఆరో శాంపిల్ లీటరు నీటికి 12 మైక్రోగ్రాముల బ్రోమేట్ ఉన్నట్లు గుర్తించారు. కాగా.. అనుమతించిన గరిష్ఠ పరిమితి 10 మైక్రోగ్రాములు మాత్రమే.

దీనిపై బిస్లెరి సంస్థ అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ 2025 నవంబర్ 22న అప్పీల్ చేసుకుంది. అనంతరం ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ ఆ శాంపిల్ రిఫరల్ ల్యాబ్‌కు పంపించి మళ్లీ పరీక్షించగా, బ్రోమేట్ పరిమాణం అనుమతించిన పరిమితిలోనే ఉన్నట్లు తేలిందని బిస్లెరి పేర్కొంది. అయితే.. అదే పరీక్షలో పాలీన్యూక్లియర్ అరోమాటిక్ హైడ్రోకార్బన్స్ (PAHs) ఉన్నట్లు ల్యాబ్ గుర్తించిందని తెలిపింది.

రెండు పరీక్షల్లో వచ్చిన ఫలితాల మధ్య వ్యత్యాసం ఉండటంతో మరింత స్పష్టత అవసరమని బిస్లెరి భావించింది. అందుకే.. అదే నమూనాను ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ ఆమోదించిన మరో స్వతంత్ర ప్రయోగశాలలో పరీక్షించగా, బ్రోమేట్ పరిమాణం అనుమతించిన పరిమితిలోనే ఉన్నట్లు నిర్ధారణ అయిందని సంస్థ వెల్లడించింది.

నోటీసు అందలేదా?

ఈ పరీక్ష నివేదికలను 2026 ఫిబ్రవరి 2న ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ పశ్చిమ ప్రాంతీయ కార్యాలయానికి అధికారిక లేఖతో సమర్పించినట్లు తెలిపింది. అయితే.. ఆ తర్వాత ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ నుంచి తమకు ఎలాంటి సమాచారం అందలేదని, దీంతో ఈ వ్యవహారం ముగిసిపోయిందని భావించామని బిస్లెరి పేర్కొంది. అంతేకాకుండా, తాజాగా వార్తల్లో వస్తున్న నోటీసు తమకు ఈమెయిల్ ద్వారా గానీ, నేరుగా గానీ అందలేదని, ఎఫ్ఎస్ఎస్ఏఐ వెబ్‌సైట్‌లో కూడా ఆ నోటీసును గుర్తించలేకపోయామని సంస్థ తన ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: తాగునీటిలో బ్రోమేట్.. కుకీస్‌లో నిషేధిత రంగులు!

తాగునీటి భద్రత తమకు అత్యంత ముఖ్యమని బిస్లెరి స్పష్టం చేసింది. తమ తయారీ ప్రక్రియలో 10 దశల నాణ్యతా తనిఖీలు నిర్వహించడంతో పాటు 90కి పైగా పరీక్షలు చేస్తామని వెల్లడించింది. FSSAIతో పూర్తిస్థాయిలో సహకరిస్తామని, ఈ సమస్యను సంబంధిత నియంత్రణ సంస్థల నిబంధనల ప్రకారం పరిష్కరించుకుంటామని తెలిపింది. ఎన్నో సంవత్సరాలుగా ప్రజల నమ్మకాన్ని సంపాదించుకున్న బ్రాండ్‌గా బిస్లెరి కొనసాగుతోందని, తమ నీరు తాగడానికి సురక్షితమైనదేనని సంస్థ పేర్కొంది.

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. issues statement after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after a sample of its packaged drinking water failed safety tests. "We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network. On 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification. Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit. We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website. Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption..."

— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026