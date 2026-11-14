చిన్నారులే రేపటి భారతానికి చోదక శక్తులు: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: చిల్డ్రన్స్ డే సందర్భంగా చిన్నారులందరికీ వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ‘‘ప్రతి చిన్నారికి కలలు కనడానికి, విద్యను అభ్యసించడానికి, మంచి వాతావరణంలో జీవించే హక్కు ఉంది. వారి విద్య, సంక్షేమం కోసం ఈరోజు పెట్టుబడి పెట్టడం మన బాధ్యత’’ అంటూ ఆయన ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

‘‘వారు తమ భవిష్యత్తును స్వయంగా సాధించుకోవడానికి శక్తివంతం చేయడం మన బాధ్యత. అప్పుడే ఆ చిన్నారులు రేపటి మన దేశ ప్రగతికి చోదక శక్తులుగా నిలుస్తారు’’ అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు.

Every child deserves the right to dream, learn, live in a safe and supportive world. It’s our responsibility to invest in their education and well-being today, empower them to claim the future they deserve and they will be set to drive the progress of our nation. Warm wishes to all young minds on #ChildrensDay!

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 14, 2026