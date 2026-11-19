సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: కుల గణనపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ స్పష్టత ఇచ్చింది. కుల గణనన డిమాండ్‌కు మద్దతు ఇస్తున్నట్టు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి ప్రకటించారు. ఆల్ ఇండియా కుల గణన సమన్వయ కమిటీ ప్రతినిధి బృందంతో సమావేశమై గురువారం చర్చించారు. కుల గణనకు సంబంధించి వారు చేసిన డిమాండ్ల గురించి తెలుపుతూ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

‘‘ఆల్ ఇండియా కుల గణన సమన్వయ కమిటీ ప్రతినిధి బృందంతో సమావేశమై, 2027 జనాభా లెక్కలకు సంబంధించి కుల గణన అంశాలు, ఆందోళనలపై చర్చించాను. సామాజిక న్యాయం సాధించాలంటే సమగ్ర, సుస్థిర, సమాన అభివృద్ధికి వీలుగా వాస్తవ గణాంకాల ఆధారంగా నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకోవాలి. కుల గణనకు సంబంధించి వారు చేసిన డిమాండ్లు సమంజసమైనవి. వాటిని తీవ్రంగా పరిగణించాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది.

ముఖ్యంగా వారి డిమాండ్లు ఇవి..

- 2027 జనాభా లెక్కల్లో ఓబీసీ/బీసీల కోసం (సంబంధిత రాష్ట్రాల్లో) ప్రత్యేక కులం నమోదు కాలమ్‌ను తప్పనిసరిగా చేర్చాలి.

- గణన ప్రక్రియలో ఏ కులం కూడా మిగిలిపోకుండా సమగ్ర కులాల ఎంపిక జాబితాను అందుబాటులో ఉంచాలి.

- ప్రతి కుటుంబ ఆర్థిక స్థితిని తెలియజేసే వివరాలను నమోదు చేయాలి.

వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎప్పుడూ ఈ అంశానికి గట్టిగా మద్దతుగా నిలిచింది. సమగ్ర కుల గణన చేపట్టాలన్న డిమాండ్‌ను ముందుండి సమర్థించింది.

వాస్తవ గణాంకాల ఆధారంగా విధాన నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకోవడానికి, సంక్షేమ, అభివృద్ధి పథకాలను సమర్థంగా అమలు చేయడానికి కచ్చితమైన, సమగ్రమైన, అందరినీ కలుపుకొని సాగే కుల గణన ఎంతో అవసరం. ఈ న్యాయమైన డిమాండ్‌కు మా మద్దతు ఉంటుంది’’ అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ తెలిపారు.

Met the delegation of the All India Caste Census Coordination Committee and discussed the issues and concerns surrounding the upcoming Census 2027. As one is aware that, Social justice must be backed by empirical data to ensure inclusive, sustainable and equitable growth. Their demands concerning the Caste Census are reasonable and deserve serious consideration. These particularly include: * Mandatory caste column, for OBC/BC (In respective states) should be a part of Census 2027. * A comprehensive caste drop-down menu to ensure that no caste is left out of the enumeration process. * ⁠Indicators to highlight house hold economic standards. YSRCP has always stood firmly with this cause and championed the demand for a comprehensive Caste Census. An accurate, comprehensive and inclusive Caste Census is essential for evidence-based policymaking and the effective implementation of welfare and development programmes. We support this genuine demand. @CensusIndia2027 @suraj_yadav2005 @gowdkiran

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 19, 2026