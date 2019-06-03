తను చనిపోయాడు; మీరు అదృష్టవంతురాలు!

@withrepost •@officialhumansofbombay “I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub. I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he’d like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it! But I didn’t want to get too involved. So I excused myself & I thought he’d forget about me. But soon he came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it & didn’t have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him. A few days passed by & I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text & meet. But I still couldn’t bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn’t let go. To which he said, ‘When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don’t be afraid, we’re in this together.’ That’s when I knew–this was the man for me! We dated for 5 years after that–until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn’t an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too! Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall & the third, at a place called ‘the end of the world’ there. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun–I can’t wait to live the rest of my life.

