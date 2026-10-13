 చెన్నై పోలీసులకు సీఎస్‌కే భారీ కానుక | CSK has donated 63 Two Wheelers worth 1 Crore to the Chennai City Traffic Police | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

చెన్నై పోలీసులకు సీఎస్‌కే భారీ కానుక

Oct 13 2026 11:09 AM | Updated on Oct 13 2026 11:09 AM

CSK has donated 63 Two Wheelers worth 1 Crore to the Chennai City Traffic Police

source: X

ఐపీఎల్‌లో అత్యంత విజయవంతమైన చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ జట్టు తమ సామాజిక బాధ్యత కార్యక్రమంలో భాగంగా చెన్నై ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులకు భారీ కానుక ఇచ్చింది. నిన్న (అక్టోబర్ 12) చెన్నైలోని వెపెరిలో ఉన్న పోలీస్ కమిషనరేట్‌లో రూ.కోటి విలువైన 63 మోటార్‌సైకిళ్లను అందజేసింది. నగరంలో ట్రాఫిక్ నిర్వహణ, రహదారి భద్రతను మెరుగుపరచడమే లక్ష్యంగా ఈ వాహనాలను ట్రాఫిక్‌ పోలీసులకు అందజేశారు.

రెండు రకాల మోడళ్లు
సీఎస్‌కే అందించిన 63 మోటార్‌సైకిళ్లలో 38 హోండా షైన్ బైక్‌లు, 25 రాయల్ ఎన్‌ఫీల్డ్ బుల్లెట్ బైక్‌లు ఉన్నాయి. చెన్నై పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ ఏ. అమల్‌రాజ్, సీఎస్కే మేనేజింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ కేఎస్ విశ్వనాథన్ ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.

ట్రాఫిక్ నియంత్రణకు ఉపయోగం
నగరంలో రోజువారీ ట్రాఫిక్ పెట్రోలింగ్‌ను మరింత సమర్థంగా నిర్వహించేందుకు, ట్రాఫిక్ రద్దీని నియంత్రించేందుకు, రహదారి నిబంధనలను ఉల్లంఘించే వారిపై చర్యలు తీసుకునేందుకు ఈ బైక్‌లు పోలీసులకు ఉపయోగపడనున్నాయి.

యువతకు పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ హెచ్చరిక
ఈ సందర్భంగా పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ ఏ. అమల్‌రాజ్ యువతకు కీలక సూచన చేశారు. సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా నిర్వహించే అక్రమ బైక్ రేసింగ్‌లకు దూరంగా ఉండాలని హెచ్చరించారు. అతివేగంతో వాహనాలు నడపడం వల్ల ప్రాణాపాయ పరిస్థితులు ఏర్పడటమే కాకుండా, ఇతరుల భద్రతకూ ముప్పు వాటిల్లుతుందని పేర్కొన్నారు.

క్రికెట్ మైదానంలో అభిమానులను అలరించే సీఎస్‌కే, సామాజిక బాధ్యతలో భాగంగా పోలీసులకు ఈ వాహనాలను అందించి, నగర ట్రాఫిక్ నిర్వహణకు తమ వంతు సహకారం అందించింది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: ఐపీఎల్‌ స్టార్‌కు సర్జరీ.. సుదీర్ఘకాలం క్రికెట్‌కు దూరం..!


 

# Tag
CSK IPL Chennai
Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

సీఎం విజయ్‌ను కలిసిన విరోష్ జంట.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో లేటెస్ట్ ఫోటోలు!
photo 2

వైష్ణో దేవి ఆలయంలో హీరోయిన్ తమన్నా ప్రత్యేక పూజలు (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

సుహాస్ కొత్త సినిమా 'హైడ్ & సిల్క్' లాంచ్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

లంగా ఓణీలో ముద్దుముద్దుగా 'ఇరుముడి' పాప (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

పట్టుచీరలో 'గరివిడి లక్ష‍్మి' ఆనంది (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
MLA Daggupati Prasad Vs Ex MLA Prabhakar Chowdary 1
Video_icon

జనసేనకు మేయర్ పీఠం.. అనంతపురం అర్బన్ లో సీట్ ఫైట్
Kowkur Five-year-old Girl Aurelia Moses Death Incident 2
Video_icon

వాడిని కూడా అలాగే చంపాలి.. కమిషనర్ ఆఫీస్ వద్ద భారీ ఆందోళన
Reservations For Local Body Elections 3
Video_icon

106 మున్సిపాలిటీలకు రిజర్వేషన్లు ఖరారు
Supreme Court Of India Gyanesh Kumar 4
Video_icon

ఫారం-6లో మార్పులు.. EC ప్రకటనపై CJI ఆగ్రహం
Rahul Gandhi Protest Against SIR Demands For CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resign 5
Video_icon

ఢిల్లీలో హై టెన్షన్... SIR రద్దు..! సుప్రీంకోర్టుకు భారీ ర్యాలీ
Advertisement
 