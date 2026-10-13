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ఐపీఎల్లో అత్యంత విజయవంతమైన చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ జట్టు తమ సామాజిక బాధ్యత కార్యక్రమంలో భాగంగా చెన్నై ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులకు భారీ కానుక ఇచ్చింది. నిన్న (అక్టోబర్ 12) చెన్నైలోని వెపెరిలో ఉన్న పోలీస్ కమిషనరేట్లో రూ.కోటి విలువైన 63 మోటార్సైకిళ్లను అందజేసింది. నగరంలో ట్రాఫిక్ నిర్వహణ, రహదారి భద్రతను మెరుగుపరచడమే లక్ష్యంగా ఈ వాహనాలను ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులకు అందజేశారు.
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS DONATES 63 TWO-WHEELERS WORTH ₹1 CRORE TO CHENNAI CITY TRAFFIC POLICE Chennai City Police Commissioner A Amalraj handed over 63 two-wheelers, worth ₹1 crore, to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police at an event held at the Police Commissionerate in Vepery on Monday. The vehicles, donated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, comprised 38 Honda Shine and 25 Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. Amalraj also flagged off a parade of the vehicles in the presence of CSK managing director K. S. Viswanathan. The motorcycles are expected to help traffic police manage congestion, strengthen patrol operations and improve enforcement of traffic regulations across the city. Under Amalraj’s leadership, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have been using technology, conducting road safety awareness programmes and taking measures to curb traffic violations. Additional Commissioners of Police Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar (North), K. S. Narendran Nair (South) and B. Chamundeswari (Traffic), Joint Commissioner P. Pakalavan, Deputy Commissioners of Traffic Police and other police officials attended the event. #CrimeSelvaraj #Chennai #ChennaiPolice #ChennaiUpdates #CSK #ChennaiSuperKings @cctpolice @chennaipolice_
— A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) October 12, 2026
రెండు రకాల మోడళ్లు
సీఎస్కే అందించిన 63 మోటార్సైకిళ్లలో 38 హోండా షైన్ బైక్లు, 25 రాయల్ ఎన్ఫీల్డ్ బుల్లెట్ బైక్లు ఉన్నాయి. చెన్నై పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ ఏ. అమల్రాజ్, సీఎస్కే మేనేజింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ కేఎస్ విశ్వనాథన్ ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.
ట్రాఫిక్ నియంత్రణకు ఉపయోగం
నగరంలో రోజువారీ ట్రాఫిక్ పెట్రోలింగ్ను మరింత సమర్థంగా నిర్వహించేందుకు, ట్రాఫిక్ రద్దీని నియంత్రించేందుకు, రహదారి నిబంధనలను ఉల్లంఘించే వారిపై చర్యలు తీసుకునేందుకు ఈ బైక్లు పోలీసులకు ఉపయోగపడనున్నాయి.
యువతకు పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ హెచ్చరిక
ఈ సందర్భంగా పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ ఏ. అమల్రాజ్ యువతకు కీలక సూచన చేశారు. సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా నిర్వహించే అక్రమ బైక్ రేసింగ్లకు దూరంగా ఉండాలని హెచ్చరించారు. అతివేగంతో వాహనాలు నడపడం వల్ల ప్రాణాపాయ పరిస్థితులు ఏర్పడటమే కాకుండా, ఇతరుల భద్రతకూ ముప్పు వాటిల్లుతుందని పేర్కొన్నారు.
క్రికెట్ మైదానంలో అభిమానులను అలరించే సీఎస్కే, సామాజిక బాధ్యతలో భాగంగా పోలీసులకు ఈ వాహనాలను అందించి, నగర ట్రాఫిక్ నిర్వహణకు తమ వంతు సహకారం అందించింది.
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