Gam Gam Ganesha X Review: ‘గం..గం..గణేశా’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Published Fri, May 31 2024 8:26 AM

Gam Gam Ganesha Movie Twitter Review

బేబీ తర్వాత ఆనంద్‌ దేవరకొండ నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘గం..గం..గణేశా’. ఉదయ్‌ శెట్టి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రగతి శ్రీవాస్తవ, నయన్ సారిక హీరోయిన్స్ గా నటించారు. ఇప్పటికే ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి విడుదలైన పాటలు, ట్రైలర్‌కు ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి స్పందన లభించింది. దానికి తోడు ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూగా గ్రాండ్‌గా చేయడంతో ఈ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఎట్టకేలకు నేడు(మే 31) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకుల సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. గం..గం..గణేశా ఎలా ఉంది? ఆనంద్‌ దేవరకొండ ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేద్దాం.  ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఎక్స్‌లో గం..గం..గణేశాకు మంచి స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. కామెడీ బాగా వర్కౌట్‌ అయిందని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఆనంద్‌ దేవరకొండ నుంచి వచ్చిన కరెక్ట్‌ కమర్షియల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ప్యాకేజీ అని అంటున్నారు. 
 

 ఆనంద్‌ దేవరకొండ నుంచి వచ్చిన ప్రాపర్‌ కమర్షియల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ప్యాకేజ్‌ గం..గం..గణేశా. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనింగ్‌ ఉంది. సెకండాఫ్‌ థ్రిల్లింగ్‌గా సాగుతుంది. క్లైమాక్స్‌ బాగుంది. ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్‌, కృష్ణ చైతన్య వారి వారి పాత్రల్లో చక్కగా నటించారని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

 గం..గం..గణేశా ఒక కంప్లీట్‌ ఫన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌. ఆనంద్‌ దేవరకొండ తనదైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్నాడు. డైరెక్టర్‌ ఉదయ్‌ నెరేటివ్‌ స్టైల్‌తో పాటు పాత్రలను తీర్చిదిద్దిన విధానం బాగుంది. సంగీతం, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని మరో నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

 గం గం గణేశా మూవీ సిట్ బ్యాక్ అండ్ రిలాక్స్ ఫన్‌ క్రైమ్‌ కామెడీ. వెన్నెల కిషోర్ సిట్యుయేషనల్ కామెడీ అద్భుతంగా వర్కౌట్‌ అయింది. బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ సూపర్ గా ఉంది. ఉదయ్‌ బొమ్మిశెట్టి కథనాన్ని నడించిన తీరు బాగుంది. ఆనంద్‌ దేవరకొండ ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్‌ పడిందని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.
 

