ప్రముఖ ఇన్వెస్టర్.. 'రిచ్ డాడ్ పూర్ డాడ్' పుస్తక రచయిత రాబర్ట్ కియోసాకి మరోసారి ప్రపంచ ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థపై సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. రాబోయే రోజుల్లో ప్రపంచం తీవ్రమైన ఆర్థిక సంక్షోభాన్ని ఎదుర్కొనే అవకాశం ఉందని ఆయన హెచ్చరిస్తున్నారు.

ముఖ్యంగా.. అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వం చేస్తున్న భారీ అప్పులు, ఫెడరల్ రిజర్వ్ విధానాలు, డబ్బు ముద్రణ, ప్రపంచ ఆర్థిక మార్కెట్లలో పెరుగుతున్న రిస్క్‌ల వల్ల పెద్ద సంక్షోభం వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉందని కియోసాకి అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. ఈ పరిస్థితిని దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకుని తాను ETFల ద్వారా కాకుండా.. నేరుగా బంగారం, వెండి, బిట్‌కాయిన్, ఎథీరియం వంటి ఆస్తులను కొనుగోలు చేస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు. వీటితో పాటు రియల్ ఎస్టేట్, చమురులో కూడా పెట్టుబడులు పెడుతున్నట్లు చెప్పారు.

అప్పుల గురించి ఆందోళన

కియోసాకి ప్రధానంగా అమెరికా ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలో పెరుగుతున్న అప్పుల గురించి ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. అమెరికా ప్రతి 90 రోజులకు ఒక ట్రిలియన్ డాలర్ల అప్పును పెంచుకుంటూ పోతోందని ఎక్స్ వేదికగా వెల్లడించారు. ఒక ట్రిలియన్ డాలర్ అంటే 1,000 బిలియన్ డాలర్లు. అంటే ఒకటి తర్వాత 12 సున్నాలు ఉంటాయి. ఈ భారీ మొత్తంలో అప్పులు, డబ్బు సరఫరా పెరగడం వల్ల భవిష్యత్తులో డబ్బు విలువ తగ్గి ద్రవ్యోల్బణం పెరిగే ప్రమాదం ఉందన్నది ఆయన వాదన.

ప్రభుత్వాలు, ఆర్థిక సంస్థలు తమ ప్రయోజనాలకే.. ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తున్నాయని, సామాన్య ప్రజల ఉద్యోగాలు, పొదుపు, పదవీ విరమణ నిధుల భద్రత గురించి సరైన శ్రద్ధ చూపడం లేదని విమర్శించారు.

ఉద్యోగ భద్రతకు ముప్పు

కృత్రిమ మేధస్సు (AI) కారణంగా భవిష్యత్తులో ఉద్యోగ భద్రతకు ముప్పు ఏర్పడవచ్చని కూడా కియోసాకి అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. ఇప్పటికే కొన్ని పెద్ద కంపెనీలు ఉద్యోగులను తొలగిస్తున్నాయని, ఏఐ విస్తరణతో ఈ పరిస్థితి మరింత పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని పేర్కొన్నారు. అందుకే.. కేవలం ఉద్యోగం, జీతం, బ్యాంకు పొదుపులపైనే ఆధారపడకుండా ఆర్థిక పరిజ్ఞానాన్ని పెంచుకోవాలని సూచించారు.

2002లోనే తన 'రిచ్ డాడ్స్ ప్రాఫసీ' పుస్తకంలో ఇలాంటి ఆర్థిక ప్రమాదాల గురించి హెచ్చరించినట్లు కియోసాకి గుర్తుచేశారు. ప్రజలు ఆర్థికంగా ముందుగానే సిద్ధపడాలని, డబ్బు ఎలా పనిచేస్తుంది, పెట్టుబడులు ఎలా పెట్టాలి, ఆస్తులను ఎలా నిర్మించుకోవాలి అనే విషయాలు నేర్చుకోవాలని సూచించారు. ఇందుకోసం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా నిర్వహిస్తున్న 'క్యాష్‌ఫ్లో క్లబ్స్‌'లో చేరాలని, లేదా సొంతంగా ఒక క్లబ్‌ను ప్రారంభించాలని పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఇలాంటి సమయంలో చాలా జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండాలని పేర్కొన్నారు.

Repeating Lesson: Why I am buying real (no ETFs) gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The problem begins with the Fed. And the worlds investment banks such as Blackrock are stealing our wealth via our money. Our governments are no help. US Treasury leaders, and the gutless beaureauic, job security clinging government leadership are saving themselves…. Not you, your family, your job, your retirement….much less a crashing economy. These are the reasons why I am buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, real estate, and oil. Repeating reason: Trillion is a 1 with 12 zeros after it. $1,000, 000, 000,000 US is printing $1 trillion every 90- days. Quadrillion is a 1 with 15 zeros after it. The derivatives market is measured in quadrillions. When the “sub-prime mortgage” derivatives market crashed in 2008 the world economy nearly went down with it. If you can find a clip of Wolf Blitzer and me on CNN in 2008 calling for Lehman Brothers, one of America’s oldest banks to fail…. I rest my case. This crash we are just now sliding into is much bigger than 2008. Possibly a global depression. I hope I am wrong…. yet if I am right….gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum will push me into the “ultra rich” category. The BIG PRINT is about to begin. If you were to spend $1 a minute it would take 34,000 years to spend $1 trillion. It takes the Fed and Treasury less than a minute to print $1 trillion. In 2026 US is $49 trillion in debt and climbing. AI is going to eat job security like French Fries. VW just laid off 100,000 workers. Europe is rioting. I predicted this in Rich Dad’s Prophecy in 2002. Those who heeded the warnings are about to get very rich. What are you going to do after the crash? Go back to school for another degree? Take care. If you really want to increase your financial IQ and join a Cashflow Club. They are all over the world in different languages. Is it time for you to meet proactive positive people who love learning about money and taking educated action for themselves, families, and businesses. Find a Cashflow Club nearest you…or get your own game and start your own Cashflow Club. Please just follow the rules if you want to maximize your learning. Take care…. These are not ordinary times. 🫡

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 23, 2026