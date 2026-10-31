రాప్తాడు ఘటనపై వైఎస్ జగన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి

తాడేపల్లి : అనంతపురం జిల్లా రాప్తాడు జెడ్పీ హైస్కూల్‌లో 10వ తరగతి విద్యార్థినిపై జరిగిన దాడిని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. ఈ ఘటనపై తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేసిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. తరగతి గదిలోనే చైన్‌సాతో దాడి జరగడం అత్యంత దారుణమన్నారు. టీడీపీ కూటమి ప్రభుత్వంలో శాంతి భద్రతలు పూర్తిగా కుప్ప కూలిపోయాయనడానికి ఈ ఘటనే నిదర్శమన్నారు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌. చంద్రబాబు జంగిల్‌రాజ్‌లో విద్యార్థినులకు కూడా రక్షణ లేకుండా పోయిందని ఆవేదన ‍వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు ‘ఎక్స్‌’ వేదికగా ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

‘ఓ దుండగుడు ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలలోకి స్వేచ్ఛగా ప్రవేశించి విద్యార్థినిపై అత్యంత పాశవికంగా ఎలా దాడి చేయగలిగాడు?, విద్యాలయాల్లో కూడా పిల్లలకు భద్రత కల్పించలేని ప్రభుత్వ నిర్లక్ష్యానికి ఈ ఘటన అద్దం పడుతోంది. దాడిని అడ్డుకునేందుకు ప్రయత్నించిన మరో విద్యార్థిని కూడా గాయపడటం దురదృష్టకరం. పాలనను గాలికొదిలేసి రాజకీయ కక్షసాధింపులు.. రెడ్‌బుక్ రాజ్యాంగానికే ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తున్నారు. చంద్రబాబు పాలనలో నేరస్థులకు చట్టమంటే భయం లేకుండా పోయింది.

గాయపడిన విద్యార్థినులకు తక్షణమే అత్యుత్తమ అత్యవసర వైద్యసేవలు అందించాలి. బాధిత విద్యార్థినుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రభుత్వం పూర్తి భరోసా కల్పించాలి. పారదర్శక దర్యాప్తు జరిపి నిందితుడిని చట్టప్రకారం కఠినంగా శిక్షించాలి. రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా అన్ని పాఠశాలల్లో విద్యార్థుల భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లను తక్షణమే సమీక్షించాలి. ఈ దారుణ ఘటనకు ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు, విద్యాశాఖ మంత్రి నారా లోకేష్ పూర్తి బాధ్యత వహించాలి’ అని డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు.

The barbaric chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside the classroom at Rapthadu ZP High School exposes the total collapse of law and order under the TDP coalition’s ‘Jungle Raj’. How could an assailant freely storm into a government school and brutally assault a young girl? This shows the government’s utter negligence in ensuring the safety of children, even inside educational institutions. It is also unfortunate that another student was also injured while she was trying to intervene. When governance takes a backseat to political vendetta and ‘Red Book’ rule, criminals run rampant without fear of the law. Injured students must be provided with the best emergency medical treatment immediately, and their families must be taken into confidence. We demand, the immediate arrest of the attacker and be brought to justice through transparent probe. An urgent review of school safety protocols across Andhra Pradesh, and complete accountability from @ncbn and @naralokesh. #CBNJungleRaj

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 31, 2026