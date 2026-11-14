చంద్రబాబు మరో క్రెడిట్ చోరీ.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ధ్వజం

తాడేపల్లి: చంద్రబాబు మరోసారి క్రెడిట్ చోరీకి పాల్పడటంపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ఏఈఐ ర్యాంకింగ్స్‌ను చంద్రబాబు తన ఘనతగా చెప్పుకోవటంపై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వివరాలను వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆధారాలతో పాటు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

ఏఈఐ (AEI) ర్యాంకింగ్స్‌లో ఏపీకి మూడో స్థానం రావటం గత వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ ఘనతేనని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఈ సందర్బంగా పేర్కొన్నారు. కానీ, దీన్ని కూడా తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకునేందుకు చంద్రబాబు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారని ఆయన మండిపడ్డారు. మరోసారి చంద్రబాబు క్రెడిట్ చోరీకి పాల్పడుతున్నారని విమర్శించారు.

మీ ప్రయత్నం సిగ్గుచేటు

వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో సాధించిన ఘనతలను తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేయటం సిగ్గుచేటని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ‘‘2021–24 మధ్యకాలంలో ఏపీ సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక అభివృద్ధిలో గణనీయమైన పురోగతి సాధించింది. ఓపీ జిందాల్ గ్లోబల్ యూనివర్సిటీ, సెంటర్ ఫర్ న్యూ ఎకనామిక్ స్టడీస్ (CNES) సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందించిన యాక్సెస్ (ఇన్) ఈక్వాలిటీ ఇండెక్స్ (AEI) నివేదికలో ఏపీకి కీలక గుర్తింపు లభించింది. 2021లో ఏఈఐ సమగ్ర ర్యాంకింగ్స్‌లో పదో స్థానంలో ఉన్న ఏపీ.. 2024 నాటికి మూడో స్థానానికి చేరుకుంది.

ఈ పురోగతి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలోనిదే.

దేశంలోని అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల్లోనూ పదో స్థానం నుంచి మూడో స్థానానికి ఎదిగి అతిపెద్ద పురోగతి సాధించిన రాష్ట్రంగా ఏపీ నిలిచింది. 2021 ఏఈఐ నివేదికలో ఆరోగ్య సూచీలో ఏపీకి 8వ స్థానం లభించింది. 2024 నివేదికలో రాష్ట్రం రెండో స్థానానికి ఎగబాకింది. ఈ పురోగతి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో సాధించినదే. 2021లో సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక భద్రతా సూచీలో ఏపీకి 11వ స్థానం. 2024 నాటికి దేశంలోనే మొదటి స్థానానికి చేరుకుంది ఏపీ.

సంక్షేమం, అభివృద్ధికి సమ ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వడం వల్లే ఈ ఘనత సాధ్యమైంది. పారదర్శకంగా సంక్షేమ పథకాల అమలు.. కష్టకాలంలోనూ ప్రజల కొనుగోలు శక్తికి భరోసా కల్పించాం. పరిశ్రమలు, తయారీ రంగాలకు ప్రోత్సాహం ఇచ్చాం. దక్షిణ భారతదేశంలోనే వేగవంతమైన వృద్ధి జరిగింది. ఉపాధి అవకాశాలు, సామాజిక భద్రత పెరగడానికి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ విధానాలే కారణం. 2021లో లీగల్ రికోర్స్ సూచీలో ఏపీకి 15వ స్థానం. 2024 నివేదికలో రెండో స్థానానికి చేరుకుంది రాష్ట్రం.

అన్ని కీలక సామాజిక, మానవ అభివృద్ధి సూచీల్లోనూ ఏపీ గణనీయమైన పురోగతి సాధించింది. ఏపీ అభివృద్ధి కోసం వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన కృషిని చంద్రబాబు తన ఘనతగా ప్రచారం చేసుకుంటున్నారు. మా పాలనలో సాధించిన విజయాలను కప్పిపుచ్చి. రాష్ట్రం వెంటిలేటర్‌పై ఉందంటూ తప్పుడు ప్రచారం చేశారు. 2019–24 మధ్య సంక్షేమం, అభివృద్ధికి ప్రాధాన్యమివ్వడం వల్లే రాష్ట్రం సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక రంగాల్లో ముందడుగు వేసింది. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో సాధించిన ఫలితాలకు ఏఈఐ నివేదికే నిదర్శనం’’ అని వైఎస్ జగన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 '𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶': 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵’𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗽 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗘𝗜 (𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 (𝗜𝗻) 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘅) 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟰 Mr. @ncbn garu, once again unabashedly takes the bows for an achievement that is not attributable to him. The OP Jindal Global University in association with CNES (Centre for New Economic Studies) published a report in 2024 and ranked the States on five key pillars crucial to social and human development and also ranked States on the basis of a composite index arrived at by assigning weights to the pillars. The university in association with CNES has conducted a similar exercise in 2021 and published a report. It is noteworthy that with respect to the 2021 AEI report, for majority of the indicators, the source of statistics utilized for ranking of States pertain to period prior to 2019 and for the 2024 AEI report, for all the indicators, the source of statistics pertain to the period 2021 to 2023. Therefore one can surmise that comparing both the reports ably provides the socio economic picture before and after the formation of YSRCP Govemment. With respect to 'Health Index Score' Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 8 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the State's rank improved to 2" in 2024 report (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government) With respect to 'Socio Economic Security Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 11 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲'𝘀 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝟭 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government), An aspect of immense pride for the State. This did not happen by accident. Right emphasis on welfare and development made this possible. Implementation of welfare programmes in most transparent manner, duly safeguarding private consumption during times of distress and support to industry and manufacturing sectors ensuing their fastest growth in South India during 2019-24 enabling better access to work and social security, is a major reason for this achievement. With respect to 'Legal Recourse' Pillar, Andhra Pradesh was ranked 15 amongst States in 2021 report (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) and the State's rank improved to 2" in 2024 report (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). With respect to ranking on the basis of overall composite score, the State's rank improved from 10" in 2021 (on the basis of statistics majorly pertaining to period prior to 2019) to 3 in 2024 (on the basis of the statistics entirely pertaining to the period of the YSRCP Government). The 2024 AEI report, in fact made a special mention that '𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗛𝗥𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗝𝗨𝗠𝗣 𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝟭𝟬 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 I am indeed proud to say that owing to the YSRCP Govemment's emphasis on socio economic programmes, the State could demonstrate significant improvement on all parameters. All the above mentioned success could be achieved during the period that is being unscrupulously described by the Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to be a time when State was on ventilator.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 14, 2026