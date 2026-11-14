 చంద్రబాబు మరో క్రెడిట్ చోరీ.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ధ్వజం | YS Jagan accuses chandra babu Naidu of Credit Chori over AEI | Sakshi
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చంద్రబాబు మరో క్రెడిట్ చోరీ.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ధ్వజం

Nov 14 2026 7:14 PM | Updated on Nov 14 2026 7:40 PM

YS Jagan accuses chandra babu Naidu of Credit Chori over AEI

తాడేపల్లి: చంద్రబాబు మరోసారి క్రెడిట్ చోరీకి పాల్పడటంపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ఏఈఐ ర్యాంకింగ్స్‌ను చంద్రబాబు తన ఘనతగా చెప్పుకోవటంపై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వివరాలను వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆధారాలతో పాటు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

ఏఈఐ (AEI) ర్యాంకింగ్స్‌లో ఏపీకి మూడో స్థానం రావటం గత వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ ఘనతేనని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఈ సందర్బంగా పేర్కొన్నారు. కానీ, దీన్ని కూడా తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకునేందుకు చంద్రబాబు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారని ఆయన మండిపడ్డారు. మరోసారి చంద్రబాబు క్రెడిట్ చోరీకి పాల్పడుతున్నారని విమర్శించారు.

మీ ప్రయత్నం సిగ్గుచేటు 
వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో సాధించిన ఘనతలను తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేయటం సిగ్గుచేటని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ‘‘2021–24 మధ్యకాలంలో ఏపీ సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక అభివృద్ధిలో గణనీయమైన పురోగతి సాధించింది. ఓపీ జిందాల్ గ్లోబల్ యూనివర్సిటీ, సెంటర్ ఫర్ న్యూ ఎకనామిక్ స్టడీస్ (CNES) సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందించిన యాక్సెస్ (ఇన్) ఈక్వాలిటీ ఇండెక్స్ (AEI) నివేదికలో ఏపీకి కీలక గుర్తింపు లభించింది. 2021లో ఏఈఐ సమగ్ర ర్యాంకింగ్స్‌లో పదో స్థానంలో ఉన్న ఏపీ.. 2024 నాటికి మూడో స్థానానికి చేరుకుంది.

ఈ పురోగతి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలోనిదే.
దేశంలోని అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల్లోనూ పదో స్థానం నుంచి మూడో స్థానానికి ఎదిగి అతిపెద్ద పురోగతి సాధించిన రాష్ట్రంగా ఏపీ నిలిచింది. 2021 ఏఈఐ నివేదికలో ఆరోగ్య సూచీలో ఏపీకి 8వ స్థానం లభించింది. 2024 నివేదికలో రాష్ట్రం రెండో స్థానానికి ఎగబాకింది. ఈ పురోగతి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో సాధించినదే. 2021లో సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక భద్రతా సూచీలో ఏపీకి 11వ స్థానం. 2024 నాటికి దేశంలోనే మొదటి స్థానానికి చేరుకుంది ఏపీ.

సంక్షేమం, అభివృద్ధికి సమ ప్రాధాన్యం ఇవ్వడం వల్లే ఈ ఘనత సాధ్యమైంది. పారదర్శకంగా సంక్షేమ పథకాల అమలు.. కష్టకాలంలోనూ ప్రజల కొనుగోలు శక్తికి భరోసా కల్పించాం. పరిశ్రమలు, తయారీ రంగాలకు ప్రోత్సాహం ఇచ్చాం. దక్షిణ భారతదేశంలోనే వేగవంతమైన వృద్ధి జరిగింది. ఉపాధి అవకాశాలు, సామాజిక భద్రత పెరగడానికి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ విధానాలే కారణం. 2021లో లీగల్ రికోర్స్ సూచీలో ఏపీకి 15వ స్థానం. 2024 నివేదికలో రెండో స్థానానికి చేరుకుంది రాష్ట్రం.

అన్ని కీలక సామాజిక, మానవ అభివృద్ధి సూచీల్లోనూ ఏపీ గణనీయమైన పురోగతి సాధించింది. ఏపీ అభివృద్ధి కోసం వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన కృషిని చంద్రబాబు తన ఘనతగా ప్రచారం చేసుకుంటున్నారు. మా పాలనలో సాధించిన విజయాలను కప్పిపుచ్చి. రాష్ట్రం వెంటిలేటర్‌పై ఉందంటూ తప్పుడు ప్రచారం చేశారు. 2019–24 మధ్య సంక్షేమం, అభివృద్ధికి ప్రాధాన్యమివ్వడం వల్లే రాష్ట్రం సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక రంగాల్లో ముందడుగు వేసింది. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో సాధించిన ఫలితాలకు ఏఈఐ నివేదికే నిదర్శనం’’ అని వైఎస్ జగన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

 

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