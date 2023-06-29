మణిపూర్‌లో రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ.. కాన్వాయ్‌ను అడ్డుకున్న పోలీసులు

Jun 29, 2023, 13:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur Day 1 Visit Updates - Sakshi

ఢిల్లీ: హింసతో రగిలిపోతున్న మణిపూర్‌లో రెండురోజులపాటు పర్యటించేందుకు రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ సిద్ధమయ్యారు. ఈ క్రమంలో గురువారం అక్కడికి చేరుకున్న ఆయనికి ఊహించని పరిణామం ఎదురైంది. ఆయన కాన్వాయ్‌ను పోలీసులు అడ్డుకున్నారు. 

హింస చెలరేగిన చంద్రాపూర్‌ జిల్లా వైపుగా ఆయన కాన్వాయ్‌ వెళ్తుండగా.. ఇంఫాల్‌కు 20 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో బిష్ణుపూర్‌ వద్ద పోలీసులు రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ కాన్వాయ్‌ను అడ్డుకున్నారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని పార్టీ సైతం ధృవీకరించింది.

Rahul Gandhi
manipur violence
Congress Party
