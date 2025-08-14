హృతిక్‌ రోషన్‌, ఎన్టీఆర్‌ కలిసి నటించిన తొలి మల్టీస్టారర్‌ చిత్రం వార్‌ 2. అయాన్‌ ముఖర్జీ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. కియరా అద్వానీ హీరోయిన్‌. బాలీవుడ్ దిగ్గజ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ యశ్ రాజ్ ఫిల్మ్స్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దాదాపు 400 కోట్ల భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించింది. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ నటించిన తొలి బాలీవుడ్‌ చిత్రం కావడంతో హిందీతో పాటు సౌత్‌లోనే ఈ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(ఆగస్ట్‌ 14) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చేసింది.

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. వార్‌ 2 ఎలా ఉంది? ఎన్టీఆర్‌,హృతిక్‌లలో ఎవరి నటన బాగుంది? సినిమాలో ప్లస్‌ & మైనస్‌ పాయింట్స్‌ ఏంటి తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి. ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు సాక్షి బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఎక్స్‌లో వార్‌ 2 సినిమాకు మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంటి అంటుంటే.. గతంలో వచ్చిన స్పై యాక్షన్‌ చిత్రాలతో పోలిస్తే ఇది యావరేజ్‌ అని మరికొంతమంది అంటున్నారు. అయితే ఎన్టీఆర్‌, హృతిక్‌ల నటనపై మాత్రం ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ అదిరిపోయాని చెబుతున్నారు.

I’m just left speechless, what a movie #War2 never a dull moment, full action packed until the end. @iHrithik couldn’t take my eyes off you. #HrithikRoshan



#JrNTR enjoyed seeing him in his role.

Must watch movie in theatre.



Blockbuster loading 💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/rcBRFdCMYS — K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) August 14, 2025

#War2Review - ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#War2 is a BLOCKBUSTER in every sense! 💥 @iHrithik is pure swag, his stylish entry sets the tone.ThnComes @tarak9999 with a ROCKSTAR debut, his screen presence is FIRE!🔥 @advani_kiara dazzles like never before grace, glam & grit!

Highly Recommended 👍 https://t.co/HsOlFqyiPO pic.twitter.com/MDWRPf4p6M — Cinema 🇮🇳 (@cinemaentr) August 14, 2025

#War2Review: I don't want to spoil but giving too many details but it does distinguish itself from the other Spy Universe films (in a good way!). I liked #War, but #War2 has heart, and it has some enjoyable emotional moments, with good performances from the cast! — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) August 14, 2025

Coolie nakodakallara 😂



Coolie demgindi antaga 😂😂😂😂@tarak9999 Hunt begins now all over world 🔥 long run chustaru 💥💥💥💥



N T R pure massssss potential 🔥 #War2Review #War2 #War2Celebrations pic.twitter.com/9FFq2Sk2PS — palnadu🐯🔥 (@MpalnaduTiger) August 14, 2025

Very below Average First Half disappointed



Logic less physics They took Audience as granted there is no High moments in the Action Thriller Movie 😪 No Engaging sequence till now

Need a very big jump for second half #War2#War2Review #War2Telugu #War2Disaster pic.twitter.com/hyNwxuDjzF — Don Ak (@Indiamyheart123) August 14, 2025

#War2Review : Above average#War2 is a strictly mediocre action thriller, leaning heavily on style over content!



the storyline might vary, but same theme makes it feel pretty ordinary and routine.



Average VFX

BGM could be better



Rating: 2.5/5#HrithikRoshan #JrNTR #AyanMukerji https://t.co/DkwnqCnjkW — IndianCinemaLover (@Vishwa0911) August 14, 2025

2nd half: good back story, but story falls flat & predictable. Lacks emotional connect. Both actors nailed their respective performances. @tarak9999 acting & looks will shut every hater🔥 Result & BO depends on Coolie now. #War2Review #War2 #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/FZvCbFiY0X — Alpsreviews (@alpsreviews) August 14, 2025

#War2 is a strictly mediocre action thriller, leaning heavily on style over substance!



The storyline is somewhat different from the previous spy universe films, which had potential but wasn’t able to fully capitalize on it. Though the storyline might vary, the tempo of the other… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 14, 2025