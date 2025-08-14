 ‘వార్‌ 2’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ | War 2 Movie Public Talk And Twitter Review | Sakshi
War 2 Twitter Review: ‘వార్‌ 2’ మూవీ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..?

Aug 14 2025 6:30 AM | Updated on Aug 14 2025 6:46 AM

War 2 Movie Public Talk And Twitter Review

హృతిక్‌ రోషన్‌, ఎన్టీఆర్‌ కలిసి నటించిన తొలి మల్టీస్టారర్‌ చిత్రం వార్‌ 2. అయాన్‌ ముఖర్జీ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. కియరా అద్వానీ హీరోయిన్‌. బాలీవుడ్ దిగ్గజ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ యశ్ రాజ్ ఫిల్మ్స్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దాదాపు 400 కోట్ల భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించింది. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ నటించిన తొలి బాలీవుడ్‌ చిత్రం కావడంతో హిందీతో పాటు సౌత్‌లోనే ఈ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(ఆగస్ట్‌ 14) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చేసింది. 

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. వార్‌ 2 ఎలా ఉంది? ఎన్టీఆర్‌,హృతిక్‌లలో ఎవరి నటన బాగుంది? సినిమాలో ప్లస్‌ & మైనస్‌ పాయింట్స్‌ ఏంటి  తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి.  ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు సాక్షి బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఎక్స్‌లో వార్‌ 2 సినిమాకు  మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంటి అంటుంటే.. గతంలో వచ్చిన స్పై యాక్షన్‌ చిత్రాలతో పోలిస్తే ఇది యావరేజ్‌ అని మరికొంతమంది అంటున్నారు. అయితే ఎన్టీఆర్‌, హృతిక్‌ల నటనపై మాత్రం ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ అదిరిపోయాని చెబుతున్నారు.

