బాలీవుడ్‌లో విషాదం.. ప్రముఖ సింగర్‌ హఠాన్మరణం

Jun 01, 2022, 03:25 IST
Singer KK Dies After Concert In Kolkata - Sakshi

కోల్‌కతా: బాలీవుడ్‌లో మరో విషాదం నెలకొంది. ప్రముఖ నేపథ్య గాయకుడు కేకే (కృష్ణకుమార్ కున్నత్) హఠాన్మరణం చెందారు. కోల్‌కతాలో ఓ స్టేజ్ షోలో పాల్గొన్న అనంతరం కేకే తాను బస చేస్తున్న హోటల్‌ గదిలో కుప్పకూలి మరణించినట్లు సమాచారం. కేకే తన ఆఖరి ప్రోగ్రాంకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోల‌ను సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 53 ఏళ్ల కేకే గత మూడు దశాబ్దాల్లో హిందీ, తమిళ, తెలుగు, కన్నడ, బెంగాలీ భాషల్లో అనేక హిట్‌ గీతాలను ఆలపించారు. కేకే హఠాన్మరణం మరణం పట్ల ప్రధాని మోదీ సహా బాలీవుడ్‌ ప్రముఖులు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

