కర్ణాటక సంగీత రంగంలో ప్రముఖ వయోలిన్ విద్వాంసుడిగా గుర్తింపు పొందిన హెచ్‌.ఎన్‌. భాస్కర్‌ అమెరికాలో అరెస్టు కావడం తీవ్ర చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. మైనర్‌పై లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడినట్లు నమోదైన కేసులో ఆయనను పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేసినట్లు వార్తలు వెలువడ్డాయి. ఈ ఘటనపై గాయని చిన్మయి శ్రీపాద స్పందించారు. బాధితులకు అండగా నిలుస్తూ సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా వరుస పోస్టులు పెట్టారు.

పోక్సో చట్టం పరిధిలోకి

‘నాకు పలువురు బాధితుల నుంచి మెసేజ్‌లు వస్తున్నాయి. ఈ విద్వాంసుడి వల్ల ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొన్నవారు చాలామంది ఉన్నారు. ఇప్పుడా వివరాలు.., స్క్రీన్‌షాట్లను బయటపెట్టలేను. బాధితుల్లో చాలామంది చిన్న వయసు వారే ఉన్నారు. కొన్ని ఘటనలు పోక్సో చట్టం పరిధిలోకి వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది. బాధితులకు సరైన న్యాయసహాయం అందేలా చూస్తాను. న్యాయవాదులతో మాట్లాడించి అవసరమైన సహకారం అందిస్తా. అని పోస్ట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

అయితే బాధితులంతా ధైర్యంగా ముందుకొచ్చి ఫిర్యాదు చేయాలని చిన్మయి కోరారు. ఈ విషయంలో ఒంటరిగా ఉన్నామనే భావన వద్దని, మీకు మద్దతు దొరుకుతుందని భరోసా ఇచ్చారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: అప్పుడు కాదు.. ఇప్పుడు నేనేంటో చూస్తారు: డింపుల్‌)

There are a lot of survivor stories of this classical music violinist in my DMs. I am not in a position to out these stories or post screenshots - the man is a known story and got outed before. Carnatic musicians did nothing including women who work r with him. Based on the stories I am seeing they seem to have been a weird enough to say ‘if it happens again, tell me.’ His survivors are VERY young. You can properly get legal help since some of these cases will come under POCSO. I can connect you with lawyers who are empathetic and sensitive - please come together and file a case. You’ll get the support. Thank you.

— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 22, 2026