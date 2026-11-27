కృత్రిమ మేధ (AI) కారణంగా ఉద్యోగాలు పోతున్నాయంటూ ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్న వారికి ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు రామ్‌గోపాల్‌ వర్మ తనదైన శైలిలో ఓ ఘాటు సందేశం ఇచ్చారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో చేసిన పోస్ట్‌ ప్రస్తుతం చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారింది.

ఉద్యోగులే ఏఐపై ఆధారపడుతున్నారు..

‘సాఫ్ట్‌వేర్‌ ఇంజినీర్లు కోడ్‌ రాయడానికి తమ డేటాను ఏఐకి అందించి క్షణాల్లో పని పూర్తిచేస్తున్నారు. మార్కెటింగ్‌ ఉద్యోగులు ప్రచార ఆలోచనల కోసం చాట్‌జీపీటీని ఆశ్రయిస్తున్నారు. డిజైనర్లు మిడ్‌జర్నీ వంటి సాధనాలతో డిజైన్లు తయారు చేయించుకుంటున్నారు. ఇలా ఉద్యోగులు తమ పనులను రహస్యంగా ఏఐతో చేయించుకుంటూ.. ఆ క్రెడిట్‌ను మాత్రం తమ ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంటున్నారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని కంపెనీలు ప్రత్యేకంగా నిఘా పెట్టి తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. ఉద్యోగుల పనితీరు లాభనష్టాల గణాంకాలే అసలు విషయాన్ని బయటపెడతాయి.

జీతం ఇవ్వాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు

ఏఐకి జీతం ఇవ్వాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. సెలవులు ఉండవు. అలాంటి పరిస్థితుల్లో ఉద్యోగుల అవసరం తగ్గుతుంది. అలంటప్పుడు కంపెనీలు తొలగింపులకు సిద్ధమవుతాయి. ఉద్యోగులు తమ పనులను ఏఐకి అప్పగిస్తూ.. జీతాలు తీసుకుంటున్నారు కాబట్టి.. ఉద్యోగాలు పోయినప్పుడు టెక్నాలజీని నిందించడం, కంపెనీలు మోసం చేశాయని చెప్పడం తప్పు. ఏఐని ఉపయోగించడంలో తప్పు లేదు. దానిని సరిగ్గా వినియోగించుకోవడమే ముఖ్యం’ అని ఎక్స్‌లో సుదీర్ఘ పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ‘రామాయణం’పై మీరూ ఓ సినిమా తీయండి: సుప్రీం కోర్టు)

THE AI TRUTH BOMB The company employees protest loudly “AI is stealing our jobs,” but the truth is that the employees were stealing themselves. The software engineer who used to write the actual code now pastes the requirements into Claude, gets the function in twelve seconds, changes two variable names, and pushes it as his own. The marketing executive who was paid to think of campaigns now feeds the brief to ChatGPT, copies the three options it spits out, picks the least obvious one, and presents it in the Monday meeting as “my idea.” The analyst who was supposed to crunch numbers and find the insight now uploads the spreadsheet, asks the AI to “spot anomalies and write the executive summary,” and forwards the output with his name on it. The designer who once spent hours on layouts now describes the mood in Midjourney, generates twenty options, and tweaks the best one just enough so no one notices it wasn’t made by hand. The customer support lead who was meant to understand tone and context now runs every reply through an AI that makes it sound empathetic, then hits send. They do it secretly. In a corner, out of sight, with the door closed and browser history cleared, pretending that their own hands and mind were still doing the work Everyone does it. No one admits it. And the company dosesn’t need spies or cameras or a conspiracy. It only sees the numbers. The spreadsheet told the secret and the humans were still on the payroll while the actual work is being done by A I Output rose. Quality improved. Deadlines hit faster and profits soared and that’s because AI works 24/7. Doesn’t take coffee breaks. Doesn’t get sick. Doesn’t complain. Doesn’t bitch about colleagues. Doesn’t demand raises. It simply delivers. Without pay. So when the layoffs come, their shock is the real Shock “The company is cruel.” “Technology is the villain.” “They replaced us with AI.” No. AI never walked into the building and started throwing people out. The employees secretly replaced themselves and were just sitting there collecting a salary for work they were no longer doing. The future will be in not keeping it a secret The future will be in getting their AI usage into the open. Using it openly, aggressively, and without guilt . Whatever else the future holds , one brutal certainty is .. People who use AI will replace people, who don’t.

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 27, 2026