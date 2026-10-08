 ‘రామాయణ’ నిర్మాతకు ఐటీ షాక్‌.. నమిత్‌ ఆఫీసుల్లో సోదాలు! | Income Tax Raids on Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Offices | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

‘రామాయణ’ నిర్మాతకు ఐటీ షాక్‌.. నమిత్‌ ఆఫీసుల్లో సోదాలు!

Oct 8 2026 10:33 AM | Updated on Oct 8 2026 10:45 AM

Income Tax Raids on Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Offices

‘రామాయణ’ సినిమా విడుదలకు సరిగ్గా నెల రోజుల ముందు నిర్మాత నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రాకు చెందిన సంస్థలపై ఆదాయపు పన్ను శాఖ సోదాలు కలకలం రేపుతున్నాయి. ముంబైలోని ప్రైమ్‌ ఫోకస్‌ లిమిటెడ్‌ కార్యాలయాలతో పాటు సంస్థకు సంబంధించిన ఆర్థిక సలహాదారులు, చార్టర్డ్‌ అకౌంటెంట్‌ కార్యాలయాల్లోనూ గురువారం ఉదయం నుంచి ఐటీ అధికారులు తనిఖీలు చేపట్టారు.

కాగా, విదేశీ రెమిటెన్సులు, విదేశాలకు నిధుల బదిలీలకు సంబంధించిన లావాదేవీలను అధికారులు పరిశీలిస్తున్నట్లు సమాచారం. అయితే సోదాలకు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి కారణాలు, ఏవైనా అవకతవకలు బయటపడ్డాయా అనే విషయంపై ఐటీ శాఖ నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన వెలువడలేదు. ఐటీ తనిఖీల పరిణామం స్టాక్‌ మార్కెట్‌పైనా ప్రభావం చూపింది. ప్రైమ్‌ ఫోకస్‌ షేర్‌ ధర సుమారు 8 శాతం వరకు పడిపోయినట్లు పలు నివేదికలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.

ఇక నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రా నిర్మిస్తున్న ‘రామాయణ’పై భారీ అంచనాలు ఉన్నాయి. నితేశ్‌ తివారీ దర్శకత్వంలో రణ్‌బీర్‌ కపూర్‌, సాయిపల్లవి, యశ్‌, సన్నీ డియోల్‌ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్న ఈ రెండు భాగాల చిత్రానికి సుమారు రూ.4,000 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌ అని ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. తొలి భాగం దీపావళి సందర్భంగా నవంబర్‌ 5, 2026న విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతోంది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: నానా పటేకర్ మృతి.. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఎమోషనల్ పోస్ట్
 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

విజయవాడ : విద్యుత్ కాంతులతో వెలిగిపోతున్న ఇంద్రకీలాద్రి (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

తల్లికి బంగారు పతకం, తండ్రి, కుమార్తెకు పీజీ డిగ్రీలు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

తెరపై చూసిన నానా కాదు.. ఈ విలక్షణ ఫొటోలు చూడండి!
photo 4

హైదరాబాద్ : భళా..సరస్‌ మేళా (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

హైదరాబాద్ లో సందడి చేసిన సినీ నటి భాగ్యశ్రీ బోర్సే (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
CBI Major Twist In Tirumala Laddu Controversy 1
Video_icon

తిరుమల లడ్డూ వివాదంలో కీలక మలుపు.. జంతువుల కొవ్వు లేదన్న CBI
Kadari TDP Leaders Big Shock To Chandrababu 2
Video_icon

చంద్రబాబుకు షాక్.. YSRCP లో భారీగా చేరికలు
Delhi Reverberated With Protests By The Opposition 3
Video_icon

విపక్షాల నిరసనలతో దద్దరిల్లిన ఢిల్లీ
Bollywood Legendary Actor Nana Patekar Passed Away 4
Video_icon

బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు నానా పటేకర్ కన్నుమూత
Bhumana Abhinay Reddy Great Words About YS Jagan 5
Video_icon

చిన్న వయసులో పెద్ద బాధ్యత.. జగనన్న నమ్మకాన్ని నిలబెడతా..
Advertisement
 