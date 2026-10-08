‘రామాయణ’ నిర్మాతకు ఐటీ షాక్‌.. నమిత్‌ ఆఫీసుల్లో సోదాలు!

‘రామాయణ’ సినిమా విడుదలకు సరిగ్గా నెల రోజుల ముందు నిర్మాత నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రాకు చెందిన సంస్థలపై ఆదాయపు పన్ను శాఖ సోదాలు కలకలం రేపుతున్నాయి. ముంబైలోని ప్రైమ్‌ ఫోకస్‌ లిమిటెడ్‌ కార్యాలయాలతో పాటు సంస్థకు సంబంధించిన ఆర్థిక సలహాదారులు, చార్టర్డ్‌ అకౌంటెంట్‌ కార్యాలయాల్లోనూ గురువారం ఉదయం నుంచి ఐటీ అధికారులు తనిఖీలు చేపట్టారు.

కాగా, విదేశీ రెమిటెన్సులు, విదేశాలకు నిధుల బదిలీలకు సంబంధించిన లావాదేవీలను అధికారులు పరిశీలిస్తున్నట్లు సమాచారం. అయితే సోదాలకు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి కారణాలు, ఏవైనా అవకతవకలు బయటపడ్డాయా అనే విషయంపై ఐటీ శాఖ నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన వెలువడలేదు. ఐటీ తనిఖీల పరిణామం స్టాక్‌ మార్కెట్‌పైనా ప్రభావం చూపింది. ప్రైమ్‌ ఫోకస్‌ షేర్‌ ధర సుమారు 8 శాతం వరకు పడిపోయినట్లు పలు నివేదికలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.

ఇక నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రా నిర్మిస్తున్న ‘రామాయణ’పై భారీ అంచనాలు ఉన్నాయి. నితేశ్‌ తివారీ దర్శకత్వంలో రణ్‌బీర్‌ కపూర్‌, సాయిపల్లవి, యశ్‌, సన్నీ డియోల్‌ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్న ఈ రెండు భాగాల చిత్రానికి సుమారు రూ.4,000 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌ అని ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. తొలి భాగం దీపావళి సందర్భంగా నవంబర్‌ 5, 2026న విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతోంది.

The Income Tax Department’s search operation is underway at premises linked to Namit Malhotra, producer of the upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’, sources said on Wednesday. Shares of Prime Focus Ltd, headed by Malhotra, fell nearly 8 per cent in Wednesday’s trade following reports of the search operation at the company’s Mumbai offices. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is slated for a Diwali release. Producer Namit Malhotra has earlier said the ambitious project is being mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever. #BollywoodNews #Taxes

— Jaideep Pandey (@PandeyJaideep) October 7, 2026