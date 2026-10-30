విశ్వక్ సేన్ హీరోగా, దర్శకుడిగా చేసిన సినిమా 'కల్ట్'. దేశంలోని తొలి ష్లాషర్ మూవీ అని దీన్ని ప్రమోట్ చేసుకున్నారు. ట్రైలర్‌తో పాటు ప్రమోషనల్ కంటెంట్ పర్లేదనిపించింది. అలా ఈ చిత్రం థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. ఇంతకీ ఇదెలా ఉంది? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఓటీటీలో బ్యూటీఫుల్ సినిమా.. 'బత్తా' తెలుగు రివ్యూ)

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా శుక్రవారం ఉదయం షోలు పడ్డాయి. అయితే ఫస్టాప్ వరకు మరీ అంత గొప్పగా లేనప్పటికీ పర్లేదనిపించేలా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. యాక్షన్ సీన్స్, రవిబస్రూర్ అందించిన సంగీతం బాగున్నాయని అంటున్నారు. విశ్వక్ యాక్టింగ్ కూడా అదిరిపోయిందని పలువురు నెటిజన్లు పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ)

CULT First Half REVIEW #Cult first Half with some well-staged action blocks and solid moments throughout. Vishwak Sen’s entry sequence 💥👌, and his screen presence adds good energy to the proceedings. The music complements the film well, while the action sequences provide some exciting theatrical moments. Overall, a decent watch with enough moments to keep you engaged. , especially to action lovers. Second Half is the key. @VishwakSenActor — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 30, 2026

Slasher genre ni next level ki teesukelladu...Brutal scenes, interesting screenplay and Thopp BGM. Ravi Basrur what a man! 🔥 Waiting for 2nd half #Cult https://t.co/NgxiHBRw8R — Chandu (@Chandu_1718) October 30, 2026

#Cult delivers an engaging and impressive first half with a unique concept, high-octane action sequences and a powerful interval block. Good music and background score add to the experience, while Vishwak Sen’s quality of filmmaking and gripping execution stand out. As a director, Vishwak Sen is 🔥🔥 — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) October 30, 2026