 #కల్ట్ ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Vishwak Sen Cult Movie Twitter Review In Telugu, Check These Tweets Before Watching The Film | Sakshi
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CULT Movie: విశ్వక్ సేన్ #కల్ట్.. ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?

Oct 30 2026 11:26 AM | Updated on Oct 30 2026 12:08 PM

Cult Movie Twiter Review

విశ్వక్ సేన్ హీరోగా, దర్శకుడిగా చేసిన సినిమా 'కల్ట్'. దేశంలోని తొలి ష్లాషర్ మూవీ అని దీన్ని ప్రమోట్ చేసుకున్నారు. ట్రైలర్‌తో పాటు ప్రమోషనల్ కంటెంట్ పర్లేదనిపించింది. అలా ఈ చిత్రం థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. ఇంతకీ ఇదెలా ఉంది? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఓటీటీలో బ్యూటీఫుల్ సినిమా.. 'బత్తా' తెలుగు రివ్యూ)

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా శుక్రవారం ఉదయం షోలు పడ్డాయి. అయితే ఫస్టాప్ వరకు మరీ అంత గొప్పగా లేనప్పటికీ పర్లేదనిపించేలా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. యాక్షన్ సీన్స్, రవిబస్రూర్ అందించిన సంగీతం బాగున్నాయని అంటున్నారు. విశ్వక్ యాక్టింగ్ కూడా అదిరిపోయిందని పలువురు నెటిజన్లు పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ)

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