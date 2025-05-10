 కాల్పుల విరమణ అమల్లోకి: విక్రమ్ మిస్రీ | Vikram Mistry Says About Bharat Pakistan War After Trump Tweet | Sakshi
కాల్పుల విరమణ అమల్లోకి: విక్రమ్ మిస్రీ

Published Sat, May 10 2025 6:10 PM | Last Updated on Sat, May 10 2025 7:28 PM

Vikram Mistry Says About Bharat Pakistan War After Trump Tweet

భారత్ - పాక్‌ల యుద్ధం తీవ్రతరం అవుతున్న వేళ.. అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ కాల్పుల విరమణకు రెండు దేశాలు అంగీకరించాయని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని భారత్, పాకిస్తాన్ అంగీకరించినట్లు విదేశాంగ కార్యదర్శి విక్రమ్ మిస్రీ అధికారికంగా పేర్కొన్నారు. సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల నుంచి కాల్పుల విమరణ అమలులోకి వచ్చినట్లు ఆయన వెల్లడించారు.

ఈ రోజు మధ్యాహ్నం 3.35 గంటలకు పాక్ DGMO.. భారత్ DGMOకు ఫోన్ చేసి కాల్పులు విరమణ చేయాలని కోరినట్లు మిస్రీ పేర్కొన్నారు. పాకిస్తాన్ అభ్యర్థనతో.. భారత్ కాల్పుల విరమణకు అంగీకరించినట్లు చెప్పారు. కాగా ఎల్లుండి (సోమవారం, మే 12) మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు ఇరుదేశాల మిలటరీ జనరల్స్ మధ్య చర్చలు జరుగుతాయని ప్రకటించారు.

 

అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్.. భారత్, పాకిస్తాన్ దేశాల మధ్య మధ్యవర్తిత్వం వహించినట్లు, కాల్పుల విరమణకు ఇరు దేశాలు అంగీకరించినట్లు  వెల్లడించారు. రెండు దేశాలకు నా అభినందనలు అంటూ తన ఎక్స్ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్ చేశారు.   ఇక రెండు దేశాలు కాల్పుల విరమణపై భారత విదేశాంగ మంత్రి జైశంకర్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

Vikram Misri
