కాల్పుల విరమణ అమల్లోకి: విక్రమ్ మిస్రీ

భారత్ - పాక్‌ల యుద్ధం తీవ్రతరం అవుతున్న వేళ.. అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ కాల్పుల విరమణకు రెండు దేశాలు అంగీకరించాయని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని భారత్, పాకిస్తాన్ అంగీకరించినట్లు విదేశాంగ కార్యదర్శి విక్రమ్ మిస్రీ అధికారికంగా పేర్కొన్నారు. సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల నుంచి కాల్పుల విమరణ అమలులోకి వచ్చినట్లు ఆయన వెల్లడించారు.

ఈ రోజు మధ్యాహ్నం 3.35 గంటలకు పాక్ DGMO.. భారత్ DGMOకు ఫోన్ చేసి కాల్పులు విరమణ చేయాలని కోరినట్లు మిస్రీ పేర్కొన్నారు. పాకిస్తాన్ అభ్యర్థనతో.. భారత్ కాల్పుల విరమణకు అంగీకరించినట్లు చెప్పారు. కాగా ఎల్లుండి (సోమవారం, మే 12) మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు ఇరుదేశాల మిలటరీ జనరల్స్ మధ్య చర్చలు జరుగుతాయని ప్రకటించారు.

➤ Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirms the implementation of ceasefire during the Press Briefing on #OperationSindoor Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 15:35 hours, earlier this afternoon. It… pic.twitter.com/vECdAsBUYo

అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్.. భారత్, పాకిస్తాన్ దేశాల మధ్య మధ్యవర్తిత్వం వహించినట్లు, కాల్పుల విరమణకు ఇరు దేశాలు అంగీకరించినట్లు వెల్లడించారు. రెండు దేశాలకు నా అభినందనలు అంటూ తన ఎక్స్ ఖాతాలో ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఇక రెండు దేశాలు కాల్పుల విరమణపై భారత విదేశాంగ మంత్రి జైశంకర్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025