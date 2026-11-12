 మీ గొప్పలు తప్పితే.. ఏపీ ఆర్థిక వాస్తవికత ఇది: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ | YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu | Sakshi
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మీ గొప్పలు తప్పితే.. ఏపీ ఆర్థిక వాస్తవికత ఇది: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

Nov 12 2026 7:34 PM | Updated on Nov 12 2026 8:08 PM

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu

తాడేపల్లి: టీడీపీ కూటమి ప్రభుత్వ పాలనలో మనం చూస్తున్నది మునుపెన్నడూ లేని విధంగా పెరిగిన అవినీతి, అరాచకత్వం తప్పితే అభివృద్ధి అనేది ఏరకంగానూ జరగలేదని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షులు, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి మరొకసారి స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఏపీలో వేగవంతమైన ఆర్థిక ప్రగతి జరుగుతోందనే తప్పుదోవ పట్టించే కథనాన్ని తెరపైకి తెచ్చిన చంద్రబాబు..  జరుగుతున్న అవినీతి, అరాచకత్వాన్ని కప్పిపుచ్చే యత్నం చేస్తున్నారని ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ఏపీలో గణాంకాలు తీవ్రమైన ఆర్థిక సంక్షోభాన్ని స్పష్టంగా చూపిస్తుంటే, చంద్రబాబు ఆర్థిక ప్రగతి అంటూ గొప్పలు చెప్పుకుంటున్నారని మండిపడ్డారు. 

చంద్రబాబు అభివృద్ధి పేరుతో చెప్పేవన్నీ గొప్పలు తప్పితే.. అక్కడ వాస్తవ పరిస్థితిని లెక్కల ద్వారా చూపించి మరీ కౌంటరిచ్చారు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌. ప్రధానంగా పడిపోతున్న విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్, స్తంభించిన పన్ను ఆదాయాలు, పెరుగుతున్న నిరుద్యోగం అనే అంశాలను వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ప్రస్తావించారు. 

విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ తగ్గుదల
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ విద్యుత్ నియంత్రణ మండలి (ఏపీఈఆర్‌సీ) జారీ చేసిన ఉత్తర్వుల ప్రకారం, 2023-24 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరంలో డిస్కమ్‌ల ద్వారా జరిగిన విద్యుత్ అమ్మకాలు 71,722 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లు (ఎంయూ) కాగా, విద్యుత్ సరఫరా 79,758 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లుగా ఉంది. కానీ, 2025-26 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరానికి సంబంధించిన గణాంకాలలో ఇది వరుసగా 70,885 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లు మరియు 78,546 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లకు పడిపోయింది. ఈ రెండేళ్ల కాలంలో విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ తగ్గిందనే విషయాన్ని ఇది స్పష్టంగా తెలియజేస్తోంది.

ఆర్థిక మందగమనానికి సంకేతం
అభివృద్ధి చెందుతున్న ఏ ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలోనైనా కొత్త పరిశ్రమల రాక, ఉన్న పరిశ్రమల సామర్థ్య వినియోగం పెరగడం మరియు ప్రజల కొనుగోలు శక్తి పెరగడం వల్ల గృహ వినియోగం పెరిగి విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ ఆరోగ్యకరమైన వేగంతో వృద్ధి చెందుతుంది. కానీ, గత రెండేళ్లుగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ తగ్గడం రాష్ట్ర ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలోని మందగమనాన్ని బహిర్గతం చేస్తోంది.

స్తంభించిన పన్ను ఆదాయాలు
ఆర్థిక మందగమనాన్ని ప్రతిబింబించే గణాంకాలు కేవలం విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్‌కు మాత్రమే పరిమితం కాలేదు. 2023-24 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరంలో రాష్ట్ర సొంత పన్ను ఆదాయం రూ. 85,922.36 కోట్లు కాగా, కాగ్‌ విడుదల చేసిన 2025-26 తాత్కాలిక గణాంకాల ప్రకారం రాష్ట్ర సొంత పన్ను ఆదాయం రూ. 86,552.65 కోట్లుగా మాత్రమే ఉంది. అంటే రెండేళ్ల కాలంలో సగటు వార్షిక వృద్ధి రేటు కేవలం 0.15% మాత్రమే నమోదైంది. గత రెండేళ్లుగా రాష్ట్రంలో వినియోగం మరియు పెట్టుబడులు పడిపోయాయనేందుకు ఇది స్పష్టమైన నిదర్శనం.

చంద్రబాబు.. 23 లక్షల ఉద్యోగాల కల్పన ఎక్కడ?
ఆర్థిక మందగమనం ఉపాధి పరిస్థితులపై అత్యంత ప్రతికూల ప్రభావాన్ని చూపుతోంది. 2026-27 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరం మొదటి త్రైమాసికంలో నిరుద్యోగం విషయంలో దేశంలోని రాష్ట్రాలలో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ 4వ స్థానంలో మరియు రెండవ త్రైమాసికంలో 3వ స్థానంలో నిలవడమే ఇందుకు నిదర్శనం. ఈ గణాంకాలు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో దిగజారుతున్న పరిస్థితిని స్పష్టంగా సూచిస్తున్నప్పటికీ,  23 లక్షల ఉద్యోగాలు కల్పించామని గొప్పలు చెప్పుకుంటున్నారని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ విమర్శించారు. 

 

 ఇదీ చదవండి:  విశాఖ సమ్మిట్‌ కేవలం పబ్లిసిటీ కోసమే: గుడివాడ అమర్నాథ్

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