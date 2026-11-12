మీ గొప్పలు తప్పితే.. ఏపీ ఆర్థిక వాస్తవికత ఇది: వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

తాడేపల్లి: టీడీపీ కూటమి ప్రభుత్వ పాలనలో మనం చూస్తున్నది మునుపెన్నడూ లేని విధంగా పెరిగిన అవినీతి, అరాచకత్వం తప్పితే అభివృద్ధి అనేది ఏరకంగానూ జరగలేదని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షులు, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి మరొకసారి స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఏపీలో వేగవంతమైన ఆర్థిక ప్రగతి జరుగుతోందనే తప్పుదోవ పట్టించే కథనాన్ని తెరపైకి తెచ్చిన చంద్రబాబు.. జరుగుతున్న అవినీతి, అరాచకత్వాన్ని కప్పిపుచ్చే యత్నం చేస్తున్నారని ధ్వజమెత్తారు. ఏపీలో గణాంకాలు తీవ్రమైన ఆర్థిక సంక్షోభాన్ని స్పష్టంగా చూపిస్తుంటే, చంద్రబాబు ఆర్థిక ప్రగతి అంటూ గొప్పలు చెప్పుకుంటున్నారని మండిపడ్డారు.

చంద్రబాబు అభివృద్ధి పేరుతో చెప్పేవన్నీ గొప్పలు తప్పితే.. అక్కడ వాస్తవ పరిస్థితిని లెక్కల ద్వారా చూపించి మరీ కౌంటరిచ్చారు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌. ప్రధానంగా పడిపోతున్న విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్, స్తంభించిన పన్ను ఆదాయాలు, పెరుగుతున్న నిరుద్యోగం అనే అంశాలను వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ప్రస్తావించారు.

విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ తగ్గుదల

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ విద్యుత్ నియంత్రణ మండలి (ఏపీఈఆర్‌సీ) జారీ చేసిన ఉత్తర్వుల ప్రకారం, 2023-24 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరంలో డిస్కమ్‌ల ద్వారా జరిగిన విద్యుత్ అమ్మకాలు 71,722 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లు (ఎంయూ) కాగా, విద్యుత్ సరఫరా 79,758 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లుగా ఉంది. కానీ, 2025-26 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరానికి సంబంధించిన గణాంకాలలో ఇది వరుసగా 70,885 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లు మరియు 78,546 మిలియన్ యూనిట్లకు పడిపోయింది. ఈ రెండేళ్ల కాలంలో విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ తగ్గిందనే విషయాన్ని ఇది స్పష్టంగా తెలియజేస్తోంది.

ఆర్థిక మందగమనానికి సంకేతం

అభివృద్ధి చెందుతున్న ఏ ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలోనైనా కొత్త పరిశ్రమల రాక, ఉన్న పరిశ్రమల సామర్థ్య వినియోగం పెరగడం మరియు ప్రజల కొనుగోలు శక్తి పెరగడం వల్ల గృహ వినియోగం పెరిగి విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ ఆరోగ్యకరమైన వేగంతో వృద్ధి చెందుతుంది. కానీ, గత రెండేళ్లుగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్ తగ్గడం రాష్ట్ర ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలోని మందగమనాన్ని బహిర్గతం చేస్తోంది.

స్తంభించిన పన్ను ఆదాయాలు

ఆర్థిక మందగమనాన్ని ప్రతిబింబించే గణాంకాలు కేవలం విద్యుత్ డిమాండ్‌కు మాత్రమే పరిమితం కాలేదు. 2023-24 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరంలో రాష్ట్ర సొంత పన్ను ఆదాయం రూ. 85,922.36 కోట్లు కాగా, కాగ్‌ విడుదల చేసిన 2025-26 తాత్కాలిక గణాంకాల ప్రకారం రాష్ట్ర సొంత పన్ను ఆదాయం రూ. 86,552.65 కోట్లుగా మాత్రమే ఉంది. అంటే రెండేళ్ల కాలంలో సగటు వార్షిక వృద్ధి రేటు కేవలం 0.15% మాత్రమే నమోదైంది. గత రెండేళ్లుగా రాష్ట్రంలో వినియోగం మరియు పెట్టుబడులు పడిపోయాయనేందుకు ఇది స్పష్టమైన నిదర్శనం.

చంద్రబాబు.. 23 లక్షల ఉద్యోగాల కల్పన ఎక్కడ?

ఆర్థిక మందగమనం ఉపాధి పరిస్థితులపై అత్యంత ప్రతికూల ప్రభావాన్ని చూపుతోంది. 2026-27 ఆర్థిక సంవత్సరం మొదటి త్రైమాసికంలో నిరుద్యోగం విషయంలో దేశంలోని రాష్ట్రాలలో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ 4వ స్థానంలో మరియు రెండవ త్రైమాసికంలో 3వ స్థానంలో నిలవడమే ఇందుకు నిదర్శనం. ఈ గణాంకాలు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో దిగజారుతున్న పరిస్థితిని స్పష్టంగా సూచిస్తున్నప్పటికీ, 23 లక్షల ఉద్యోగాలు కల్పించామని గొప్పలు చెప్పుకుంటున్నారని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ విమర్శించారు.

𝐂𝐁𝐍’𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐳𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐯𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡’𝐬 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲; 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 What we have been witnessing during the period of the TDP alliance Government are unprecedented levels of corruption and lawlessness, which the State Government attempts to conceal by putting forth a misleading narrative of rapid economic progress. However, the statistics present a very unambiguous picture of distress. -One such example is with respect to energy demand. As per orders passed by the APERC, the 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 by DISCOMs during FY 2023-24 is 71,722 MU and 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 is 79,758 MU and the corresponding figures for FY 2025-26 are 70,885 MU and 78,546 MU. This clearly shows a reduction in power demand over the two year period. -In any growing economy, the power demand is expected to increase at a healthy pace owing to power requirement of new industries added, increased capacity utilization of the existing industries and of higher consumption by households due to their enhanced purchasing power. But in Andhra Pradesh over the last two years we witnessed a reduction in power demand, clearly exposing the sluggishness in the economy. -Further, figures concerning power demand are not the only statistics that reflect an economic slowdown. The State’s own tax revenues during FY 2023-24 were Rs. 85,922.36 crores and the provisional figures for FY 2025-26 released by the CAG also indicate the State’s own tax revenues to be Rs. 86,552.65 crores, indicating a CAGR over a two year period of only 0.15%, clearly evidencing fall in consumption and investment over the last two years. -The economic slowdown is very adversely impacting the employment conditions as evidenced by AP ranking 4th in the Country amongst the States in terms of unemployment in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 and 3rd in the Country in the second quarter of FY 2026-27. These figures clearly indicate the worsening situation in Andhra Pradesh, yet Mr. @ncbn boasts of generating 23 lakh jobs.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 12, 2026