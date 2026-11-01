మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో అక్రమాలపై వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆగ్రహం

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి : రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో జరిగిన అక్రమాలపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ప్రజాస్వామ్య చరిత్రలో ఈరోజు మరో చీకటి అధ్యాయం అంటూ ధ్వజమెత్తారు.

‘రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల్లో భారీగా రిగ్గింగ్ జరిగింది. పోలింగ్ ఏజెంట్లను అడ్డుకుని, బలవంతంగా బయటకు పంపించారు. ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకోకుండా ఓటర్లను బహిరంగంగా బెదిరించారు. పోలీసుల సమక్షంలోనే ఎన్నికల అక్రమాలు జరిగాయి. పులివెందుల మున్సిపాలిటీలో 80 పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలకు గాను 70 కేంద్రాల్లో వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఏజెంట్లను అనుమతించలేదు. పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఏజెంట్లే లేకపోతే ఓటర్ల గుర్తింపును ఎవరు నిర్ధారిస్తారు?. వైఎస్సార్‌ కడప , అనంతపురం, తిరుపతి, కర్నూలు, చిత్తూరు, ఒంగోలు, గుంటూరు, నెల్లూరు సహా పలు ప్రాంతాల్లోనూ అక్రమాలు జరిగాయి

విజయవాడ, విశాఖపట్నం, మాచర్ల, చిలకలూరిపేట, వినుకొండ, జమ్మలమడుగు, నంద్యాల తదితర ప్రాంతాల్లోనూ ఇదే పరిస్థితి నెలకొంది. ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు హయాంలో రాష్ట్ర ఎన్నికల వ్యవస్థ కుప్పకూలింది. ప్రజాస్వామ్య వ్యవస్థలను పూర్తిగా నిర్వీర్యం చేశారు. ఇది ఎన్నిక కాదు.. వారికి నచ్చిన వారిని ఎంపిక చేసుకునే ప్రక్రియ మాత్రమే. ప్రజల తీర్పును పక్కదారి పట్టించే ప్రయత్నం జరిగింది.చివరి నిమిషం వరకు ప్రజాస్వామ్య పరిరక్షణ కోసం పోరాడిన మహిళలకు, పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలకు నా అభినందనలు’ అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

Hey Ram! Save Democracy! Another dark chapter in the history of democracy! Broad daylight rigging, polling agents being obstructed and pulled out, and voters openly threatened and prevented from exercising their right to vote, all in the presence of police. In Pulivendula(ULB), In 70 out of 80 polling booths YSRCP polling agents were not allowed to enter the polling stations; who is to identify the voter? Apart from my home constituency Pulivendula, similar incidents were also witnessed with respect to the following ULBs - Kadapa, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kurnool, Chittoor, Ongole, Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Macherla, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda, Jammalamadugu, Nandyal, Cheemakurthi, Yemmiganur, Sullurpeta, Palasa, Nayudupeta, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Kuppam, Puttur, Bheemunipatnam, Parvathipuram and others. Under @ncbn’s watch, Andhra Pradesh’s electoral system is collapsing alarmingly, with democratic institutions totally hijacked. This is no longer an election; it’s only your selection. It is an assault on democracy and a brazen attempt to subvert the people’s mandate! I specially mention and salute the brave women and dedicated party cadre who stood their ground and fought till the very last minute to save democracy. #CBNJungleRaj

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 1, 2026