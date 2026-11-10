 పీవీ సింధుకు వైఎస్ జగన్ అభినందనలు | YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu On Elected As Athletes Commission | Sakshi
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పీవీ సింధుకు వైఎస్ జగన్ అభినందనలు

Nov 10 2026 11:53 AM | Updated on Nov 10 2026 12:22 PM

YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu On Elected As Athletes Commission

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: పీవీ సింధుకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. భారత ఒలింపిక్ సంఘం (IOA) అథ్లెట్స్ కమిషన్ ఛైర్‌పర్సన్‌గా ఎన్నిక కావడం పట్ల హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల నుండి ఈ పదవిని చేపట్టిన మొదటి వ్యక్తి కావటం అందరికీ గర్వకారణం. భారతీయ క్రీడారంగాన్ని బలోపేతం చేయడంలో సింధు విశేషమైన కృషి చేస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నా. భవిష్యత్తులో మరిన్ని విజయాలు సాధించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా’’ అంటూ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: హార్దిక్‌ పాండ్యాతో పీవీ సింధు దంపతుల దీపావళి సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌

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