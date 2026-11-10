పీవీ సింధుకు వైఎస్ జగన్ అభినందనలు

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: పీవీ సింధుకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. భారత ఒలింపిక్ సంఘం (IOA) అథ్లెట్స్ కమిషన్ ఛైర్‌పర్సన్‌గా ఎన్నిక కావడం పట్ల హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల నుండి ఈ పదవిని చేపట్టిన మొదటి వ్యక్తి కావటం అందరికీ గర్వకారణం. భారతీయ క్రీడారంగాన్ని బలోపేతం చేయడంలో సింధు విశేషమైన కృషి చేస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నా. భవిష్యత్తులో మరిన్ని విజయాలు సాధించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా’’ అంటూ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on being elected to lead the Indian Olympic Association’s Athletes’ Commission! A proud moment for the Telugu states, as she becomes the first from our region to hold this position. Confident that you will champion the voices of athletes and contribute to strengthening Indian sport. Wishing you great success!

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 10, 2026