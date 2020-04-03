లాక్డౌన్: లడ్డు తయారుచేస్తున్న బాలీవుడ్ భామ
మలైకా అరోరా.. ఈ పేరు తెలియని వారుండరు. నాలుగు పదుల వయసులోనూ.. తన ఫిట్నెస్తో కుర్రకారు గుండెల్లో సెగలు పుట్టిస్తోంది. అందం, వర్కవుడ్, రూమర్స్ ఇలా అన్ని విషయాల్లోనూ నిత్యం వార్తల్లో నిలిచే ఈ బాలీవుడ్ భామ ప్రస్తుతం లాక్డౌన్ కాలంలో ఓ కొత్త విషయంతో ఆమె మరోసారి వార్తల్లోకెక్కారు. ప్రాణాంతక కరోనా వైరస్ కారణంగా దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా లాక్డౌన్ అమలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రజలంతా ఇళ్లకే పరిమితమయ్యారు. లాక్డౌన్తో సామాన్యులు ఇబ్బందులు పడుతుంటే సెలబ్రిటీలు మాత్రం ఈ కాలాన్ని తమకు నచ్చినట్టుగా ఉపయోగించుకుంటున్నారు. ఇంట్లో చేసే కొన్ని పనులను సోషల్ మీడియా రూపంలో అభిమానులతో పంచుకుంటున్నారు. (సరదా కోసం కాదు.. ఇది మన బాధ్యత)
నిత్యం షూటింగ్లతో బిజీగా ఉండే సెలబ్రిటీలు లాక్డౌన్ వల్ల ప్రస్తుతం ఇంట్లో పనులను తప్పని సరిగా చేస్తున్నారు. వంట చేయడం, వర్కవుట్లు, ఇంటిని శుభ్రపరచడం, నిద్రించడం, కుటుంబంతో గడపడం, ఇలాంటి పనులతోనే సరిపోతుంది. తాజాగా 46 ఏళ్ల మలైకా తన సమయాన్ని లడ్డులు తయారు చేయడానికి ఉపయోగించుకుంటుంది. బుధవారం ఇంట్లో తీరిగ్గా లడ్డుల తయారీ చేస్తూ ఆ వీడియోను ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో షేర్చేశారు. ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవ్వడంతో మలైకా అభిమానులు కాస్తా నొచ్చుకుంటున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఎప్పుడూ హట్ లుక్లో కనిపించే మలైకా ఇప్పుడు ఆంటీలాగా కనిపిస్తోందని అభిమానులు అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నారు. (మలైకా తల్లి పుట్టిన రోజు వేడుకలో అర్జున్)
Dear All, Sarva's and DIVA yoga’s vision is to connect 7 billion breaths. The health and safety of this community is our top priority coming from the birth place of yoga, India. While everyone is spending most of their time indoors, we intent on making yoga accessible, easy and fun. We have over 2000 live sessions happening in SARVA and DIVA in this month. We have separately started 75 live sessions in this month for free for the people in ITALY! As a yoga based wellness company, we definitely can't ignore the changing conditions that the world is currently going through and we want to ensure we give our 100% effort in making the smallest difference that we can. Help us spread the word to friends, family and those in need. We believe that everybody should have access to immunity supporting, stress reducing practices and the opportunity to take care of their health and well being- Physically, mentally and emotionally. To book your live classes slots, *log onto live.sarva.com or check out @thedivayoga Instagram handle* and begin your practice. We take in only 15 participants per session on live.sarva.com as we would like to give personal attention to everybody but on the live classes on Instagram, we have had over 20,000 people attending it. So, please spread this and let’s make a difference in people’s lives. Signing off, Malaika Arora Co founder - SARVA and Diva Yoga.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
*మీరు వ్యక్తం చేసే అభిప్రాయాలను ఎడిటోరియల్ టీమ్ పరిశీలిస్తుంది, *అసంబద్ధమైన, వ్యక్తిగతమైన, కించపరిచే రీతిలో ఉన్న కామెంట్స్ ప్రచురించలేం, *ఫేక్ ఐడీలతో పంపించే కామెంట్స్ తిరస్కరించబడతాయి, *వాస్తవమైన ఈమెయిల్ ఐడీలతో అభిప్రాయాలను వ్యక్తీకరించాలని మనవి