Hello guys. This isn't easy or joyful to write. As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don't panic. Ensure you're constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It's the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be reponsible for ourselves, first. It's all these little steps that's going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love, Malaika

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 13, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT