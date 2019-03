ఫొటోలకు ఫోజులు...భయానక అనుభవం!

WARNING WARNING! Please like and share this video so more people understand how dangerous it is to stand this close! Please stop and be careful! You still have an amazing view 20m from the edge. @balilife Going to Bali? Join us on FB, A community where you can get answers to all your questions and share your Bali experiences, Link in bio ❤ ⠀ ⠀⠀ #Balilife #bali #Бали #bali2018 #wanderlusting #couplegoals #travelbug #couplesgoals #travelinspo #vacaymode #relationshipgoals #indonesia #femmetravel #passionpassport #sheisnotlost #infinitypool #mood #reisen #lifegoals #destinations #beautifuldestinations #bestvacations #buongiorno

A post shared by Bali, Indonesia 🌴 (@balilife) on Mar 17, 2019 at 3:22am PDT