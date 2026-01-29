 రామ్‌చరణ్, ఉపాసనకు కవలలు.. ఆనందంలో చిరంజీవి | Ram Charan and Upasana have twins | Sakshi
రామ్‌చరణ్, ఉపాసనకు కవలలు.. ఆనందంలో చిరంజీవి

Feb 1 2026 1:01 AM | Updated on Feb 1 2026 1:07 AM

Ram Charan and Upasana have twins

సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్‌: సినీ నటుడు రామ్‌చరణ్‌ మరోసారి తండ్రి అయ్యారు. హైదరాబాద్‌లోని అపోలో హాస్పిటల్‌లో ఆయన భార్య ఉపాసన కవల పిల్లలకు జన్మనిచ్చారు. ఒక పాప, బాబుకు ఉపాసన జన్మనిచ్చారని చిరంజీవి శనివారం ’ఎక్స్‌’ వేదికగా హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. తల్లి, శిశువులు ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉన్నారని, గ్రాండ్‌ పేరెంట్స్‌గా ఈ శిశువులను తమ ఫ్యామిలీలోకి సంతోషంగా ఆహ్వానిస్తున్నామని పేర్కొన్నారు. రామ్‌చరణ్, ఉపాసనలకు 2023, జూన్‌ 20న తొలి సంతానంగా క్లీంకార కొణిదెల జన్మించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.    

