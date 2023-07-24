Updates..

► టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీ మాట్లాడుతూ.. మణిపూర్‌ దారుణ ఘటనలో సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో మేము చూసిన విజువల్స్ చాలా కలవరపెడుతున్నాయి. మణిపూర్‌పై సభలో చర్చను ప్రధాని మోదీ కోరుకోవడం లేదు. ప్రభుత్వం దృష్టిని మళ్లిస్తోంది. డబుల్ ఇంజిన్ ప్రభుత్వం అసమర్థమైనది అంటూ ఘాటు వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

► ఎన్సీపీ ఎంపీ సుప్రియా సూలే పార్లమెంట్‌ వద్ద మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. మణిపూర్‌ ఘటన మహిళలకు సంబంధించిన విషయం. ఇదేమీ రాష్ట్రాల మధ్య పోటీ కాదు. ఇలాంటి ఘటనలు ఏ రాష్ట్రంలో జరిగినా అది తప్పే అవుతుందన్నారు.

#WATCH | NCP MP (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule on Manipur viral video, says, "This is about women, not a competition between States. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong." pic.twitter.com/YCdnaF40VR — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

► పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలకు హాజరైన కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధినేత్రి సోనియా గాంధీ.

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Lok Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament. #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/PPzBrtXlA9 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

ఢిల్లీ: పార్లమెంట్‌ వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు మూడో రోజు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. ఈ క్రమంలో మరోసారి మణిపూర్‌ ఘటనపై నిరసనలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు మణిపూర్‌పై ప్రధాని మోదీ ఉభయ సభల్లో మాట్లాడాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

► ఇటు, అధికార బీజేపీ పార్లమెంట్‌ సభ్యులు.. పలు రాష్ట్రాలకు మహిళలపై జరుగుతున్న దాడులపై ప్రభుత్వాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా నిరసనలు తెలుపుతున్నారు.

#WATCH | Opposition parties (I.N.D.I.A) protest in Parliament demanding PM Modi's statement on Manipur in both houses. pic.twitter.com/b8kjFA7UUB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

► రాజస్థాన్‌కు చెందిన ఎంపీలు పార్లమెంట్‌లోని గాంధీ విగ్రహం వద్ద నిరసనకు దిగారు. వీరంతా రాజస్థాన్‌లో జరుగుతున్న క్రైమ్స్‌, మహిళలపై దాడులను ఖండిస్తూ నిరసనలు తెలిపారు. సీఎం అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌ వెంటనే రాజీనామా చేయాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Rajasthan MPs along with senior leaders hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue. The protest is against issues of rising atrocities and crime against women in the state. pic.twitter.com/ruyKBbsZEM — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

► ఆప్‌ ఎంపీ రాఘవ్‌ చద్దా మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. మణిపూర్‌ అంశంపై ప్రధాని మోదీ సభల్లో మాట్లాడాలని దేశ ప్రజలు కోరుకుంటున్నారు. మణిపూర్‌ శాంతి నెలకోల్పాల్సిన బాధ్యత కేంద్రంపై ఉంది. మణిపూర్‌ విషయంలో కేంద్రం తీరుకు మేము ఈరోజు నిరసనలు తెలుపుతాము. రాజ్యసభ ఛైర్మన్‌ చర్చకు అనుమతించాలని కోరారు.

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chada says "The country demands that the Govt and PM Modi should speak on the issue of Manipur. It is the responsibility of the Central govt to restore peace in the country. Today we are going to protest against this issue in the Parliament. Rajya Sabha… pic.twitter.com/bHGAVZMqOF — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

► ‘ఇండియా’.. ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీలకు చెందిన ఎంపీలు పార్లమెంట్‌ వద్ద నిరసనకు దిగారు. మణిపూర్‌ అంశంపై ఉభయ సభల్లో ప్రధాని చర్చకు రావాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు.

#WATCH | Opposition parties (I.N.D.I.A) protest in Parliament demanding PM Modi's statement on Manipur in both houses. pic.twitter.com/zhX9ZKMtal — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

► కేంద్ర మంత్రి ప్రహ్లాద్ జోషి మాట్లాడుతూ.. పార్లమెంట్‌లో నిర్మాణాత్మక చర్చల్లో పాల్గొనాలని ప్రతిపక్షాలను అభ్యర్థిస్తున్నాం. చర్చల నుంచి ఎందుకు పారిపోతున్నారు? వారి వ్యూహాన్ని ఎవరూ అర్థం చేసుకోలేరు అని అన్నారు.

#WATCH | We request the Opposition to take part in structured and constructive discussions in the Parliament. Why are they running away from discussions? Nobody is able to understand their strategy: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/CQrNoMZP3W — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023