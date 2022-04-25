ఢిల్లీలో కుప్పకూలిన భవనం..

Apr 25, 2022, 15:27 IST
న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో ఓ భవనం కుప్పకూలింది. సత్యనికేతన్‌ ప్రాంతంలో నిర్మాణంలో ఉన్న భవనం సోమవారం కూలిపోయింది. ఈ ఘటనలో శిథిలాల కింద అయిదుగురు భవన నిర్మాణ కార్మికులు చిక్కుకుపోయారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న రెస్క్యూ సిబ్బంది ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకొని సహాయక చర్యలు ప్రారంభించింది. అయితే భవనం కుప్పకూలడానికి గల కారణాలు ఇంకా తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.
