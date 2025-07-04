శ్రీరామ్‌ వేణు దర్శకత్వంలో నితిన్ హీరోగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘తమ్ముడు’. లయ, వర్ష బొల్లమ్మ, సప్తమి గౌడ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు. శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై దిల్‌ రాజు, శిరీష్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఎట్టకేలకు నేడు (జులై 4) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా ద్వారా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నరు.

తమ్ముడు కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? నితిన్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు.అవేంటో చదివేయండి. ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’తో బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఎక్స్‌లో తమ్ముడు చిత్రానికి మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది.. బాగోలేదని మరికొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

#Thammudu Review : A Good emotional Ride with Solid Production values - 3/5 💥💥💥



Mainly Youth Star ⭐️ @actor_nithiin has given one of the career best performance 🔥🔥🔥💥💥 with a good comeback film 🎥👍❤️‍🔥 #Nithiin



Director #SriramVenu Handled the subject very well with…

తమ్ముడు సినిమాలో విలువలతో పాటు మంచి ఎమోషన్‌ పండించే సన్నివేశాలు ఉన్నాయి. నిర్మాణ విలువలు బాగున్నాయి. నితిన్‌ కెరీర్‌లో బెస్ట్‌ ఫెర్పార్మెన్స్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. దర్శకుడు శ్రీరామ్ వేణు కథను చాలా గ్రిప్పింగ్ స్క్రీన్ ప్లే తో చాలా బాగా హ్యాండిల్ చేశాడు. బీజీఎమ్ బాగుంది. క లయ, సప్తమీ గౌడ, వర్ష బొలమ్మ యాక్టింగ్ బాగుందంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 3 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

Second half has excellent fight sequences…fans ki full meals aa fight sequences…



Overall good movie. One time watch.



Must in Theaters.#Thammudu

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ పర్వాలేదు. సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ అదిరిపోతాయి. ఫ్యాన్స్‌కి ఫుల్‌ మీల్స్‌లా ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ తీర్చిదిద్దారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా తమ్ముడు గుడ్‌ మూవీ. ఒక్కసారి చూడొచ్చు. కచ్చితంగా థియేటర్స్‌లో చూడాలి’ అని ఒక నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

Below average film. Apart from two fight sequences, the film is boring in the second half.



Below average film. Apart from two fight sequences, the film is boring in the second half.

The issue with #Thammudu is the lack of emotion and the brother/sister emotion doesn't work. The choreography for action sequences which is important for this film could've been much…

బిలో యావరేజ్‌ సినిమా ఇది. రెండు ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ మినహా సెకండాఫ్‌ అంతా బోరింగ్‌గా సాగుతుంది. అక్కా తమ్ముడు సెంటిమెంట్‌ వర్కౌట్‌ కాలేదు. యాక్షన్‌ కొరియోగ్రఫీ బాగుంది. సినిమాకు అదే ప్లస్‌ అయింది. వేణు శ్రీరామ్‌ డిసప్పాయింట్ చేశాడు. టెక్నికల్‌గా సినిమాను ఉన్నతంగా తీర్చిదిద్దడంతో సక్సెస్‌ అయ్యాడు కానీ.. సరైన కథనే రాసుకోలేకపోయాడు. టీం పడిన కష్టం తెరపై కనిపించింది. కానీ అది ప్రేక్షకుడిపై ప్రభావం చూపలేకపోయింది’అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

#Thammudu A Lackluster Action-Adventure Drama That Tests Your Patience from start to finish!



#Thammudu A Lackluster Action-Adventure Drama That Tests Your Patience from start to finish!

Director Venu Sriram attempts to deliver a unique action-adventure film with an interesting backdrop. However, he completely fails. The on-screen proceedings are outright silly at…

విలన్ క్యారెక్టరైజేషన్‌ కొత్తగా ఉన్నా.ఆ పాత్ర తాలుకు సంఘర్షణ ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయింది. బీజీఎం బాగుంది. సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఒక సీన్‌ బాగుంది. అంతకు మించి సినిమాలో చెప్పుకోవడానికి ఏమి లేదంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ 1.75 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

#Thammudu is a super knit commercial movie.



First half starts a bit slow and the director takes his own time to establish the plot. There’s no looking back from the pre-interval to the superb INTERVAL BANG 💥.



Post interval scenes are the major highlights of the movie.



3.5/5