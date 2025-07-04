 ‘తమ్ముడు’ మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ | Thammudu Movie Twitter Review | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Thammudu X Review: ‘తమ్ముడు’ మూవీ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Jul 4 2025 7:54 AM | Updated on Jul 4 2025 8:39 AM

Thammudu Movie Twitter Review

శ్రీరామ్‌ వేణు దర్శకత్వంలో నితిన్ హీరోగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘తమ్ముడు’. లయ, వర్ష బొల్లమ్మ, సప్తమి గౌడ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు.  శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై దిల్‌ రాజు, శిరీష్‌ నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఎట్టకేలకు నేడు (జులై 4) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా ద్వారా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నరు.

తమ్ముడు కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? నితిన్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు.అవేంటో చదివేయండి. ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’తో బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఎక్స్‌లో తమ్ముడు చిత్రానికి మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది.. బాగోలేదని మరికొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

 తమ్ముడు సినిమాలో విలువలతో పాటు మంచి ఎమోషన్‌ పండించే సన్నివేశాలు ఉన్నాయి. నిర్మాణ విలువలు బాగున్నాయి. నితిన్‌ కెరీర్‌లో బెస్ట్‌ ఫెర్పార్మెన్స్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. దర్శకుడు శ్రీరామ్ వేణు కథను చాలా గ్రిప్పింగ్ స్క్రీన్ ప్లే తో చాలా బాగా హ్యాండిల్ చేశాడు. బీజీఎమ్ బాగుంది. క లయ, సప్తమీ గౌడ, వర్ష బొలమ్మ యాక్టింగ్ బాగుందంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 3 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

 

 ఫస్టాఫ్‌ పర్వాలేదు. సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ అదిరిపోతాయి. ఫ్యాన్స్‌కి ఫుల్‌ మీల్స్‌లా ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ తీర్చిదిద్దారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా తమ్ముడు గుడ్‌ మూవీ. ఒక్కసారి చూడొచ్చు. కచ్చితంగా థియేటర్స్‌లో చూడాలి’ అని ఒక నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.  

 

బిలో యావరేజ్‌ సినిమా ఇది. రెండు ఫైట్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ మినహా సెకండాఫ్‌ అంతా బోరింగ్‌గా సాగుతుంది. అక్కా తమ్ముడు సెంటిమెంట్‌ వర్కౌట్‌ కాలేదు. యాక్షన్‌ కొరియోగ్రఫీ బాగుంది. సినిమాకు అదే ప్లస్‌ అయింది. వేణు శ్రీరామ్‌ డిసప్పాయింట్ చేశాడు. టెక్నికల్‌గా సినిమాను ఉన్నతంగా తీర్చిదిద్దడంతో సక్సెస్‌ అయ్యాడు కానీ.. సరైన కథనే రాసుకోలేకపోయాడు. టీం పడిన కష్టం తెరపై కనిపించింది. కానీ అది ప్రేక్షకుడిపై ప్రభావం చూపలేకపోయింది’అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

 విలన్ క్యారెక్టరైజేషన్‌ కొత్తగా ఉన్నా.ఆ పాత్ర తాలుకు సంఘర్షణ ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయింది. బీజీఎం బాగుంది. సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఒక సీన్‌ బాగుంది. అంతకు మించి సినిమాలో చెప్పుకోవడానికి ఏమి లేదంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ 1.75 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

చినుకుల్లో డార్జిలింగ్‌ అందాలు.. రా రమ్మని ఆహ్వానించే పచ్చటి కొండ కోనలు!
photo 2

వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ను కలిసిన వల్లభనేని వంశీ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

'హరి హర వీరమల్లు' మూవీ ట్రైలర్‌ లాంచ్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

నేచురల్‌ బ్యూటీ 'వర్ష బొల్లమ్మ' స్పెషల్‌ ఫోటోలు చూశారా..? (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

మంచు కొండల్లో ‘శివయ్యా..’ అమర్​నాథ్ యాత్ర షురూ (చిత్రాలు)

Video

View all
Chandrababu Cheap Comments On Singayya Wife Press Meet 1
Video_icon

సింగయ్య లేచి వచ్చి చెప్పిన.. అది కూడా మేనేజ్ అంటారేమో చంద్రబాబు
Earthquake In Japan Baba Vanga And Ryo Tatsuki Prediction 2
Video_icon

జపాన్ లో భూకంపం.. జోస్యం నిజమవుతుందా?
Big Question On CM Chandrababu And Eenadu Paper Insulted Dalit Singaiah 3
Video_icon

బెడిసికొట్టిన వ్యూహం.. అంబులెన్స్ లో అసలు నిజం
High Court Over Kakani Govardhan Reddy Case 4
Video_icon

కాకాణిపై పీటీ వారెంట్.. హైకోర్టు షాక్
Grand Welcome To Gannavaram YSRCP Leaders 5
Video_icon

వల్లభనేని వంశీ రీ ఎంట్రీతో గన్నవరం YSRCP శ్రేణుల్లో జోష్
Advertisement
 