ఒత్తిడికి గురైనా.. ముఖంపై చిరునవ్వు: ప్రీతి జింటా

Side effects of home quarantine 😂 Need I say more 🤩 Hope when it’s all over we are still Sane 🙈 and I hope this brings a SMILE to your face if you are stressed and worried at home 😘 #Day82 #Patiparmeshwar #Bruno #homeentertainment #ting

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Jun 8, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT