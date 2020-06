Self quarantine - Day 100 🗓️ Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle 💇‍♂️ One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant! #100DaysInQuarantine #QuarantineThoughts

