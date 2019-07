హమ్మయ్య.. షూటింగ్ పూర్తయ్యింది!

Adithya Varma will always be the most beautiful thing that’s ever happened to me. He gave me a purpose, gave my life meaning, gave me clarity about myself and most importantly, taught me how to never give up. So much love for all the people in this video, especially the man in the last frame. Couldn’t have done it without you. #itsawrap 💫

