Checked Instagram today after a week and it’s this, @SwathiReddyOffl Twitter handle is NOT mine. Am NOT on Twitter. I never will be. Am NOT on Facebook. I quit it in 2011. ( I have a page handled by someone else, which is dormant ) And. I don’t know why am still on Instagram. Maybe it provides a voice to say the below. Those of you who brought it to my notice, thank you. This account keeps returning and coming to my notice. ( who are you boss? #Darr ) If you have Twitter and the energy, then please flag it, I have not had much power over what’s written and said about me in the past. I know this shouldn’t matter, it’s not a big deal, am not so relevant also currently blah blah but home girl is just tired of fake. I don’t understand the patience to be a fake me when the real me is not able to be herself completely online. Fake profiles, Fake articles, fake posts, fake relationship standards, fake images, fake positive. Take me back to the 90s where a landline ensured more quality conversations, power cuts because of a drizzle and not a quarantine meant bonding, softy ice cream and egg puffs was standard socialising and Doordarshan was enough stimulation. #Uff #Lol

A post shared by Swathi (@swati194) on May 5, 2020 at 3:48am PDT