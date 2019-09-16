ఇండిగో మరో నిర్వాకం, ప్రయాణికుల గగ్గోలు

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: బడ్జెట్‌ ధరల విమానయాన సంస్థ ఇండిగో మరో నిర్వాకం ప్రయాణికులను తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులోకి నెట్టింది. ఢిల్లీ నుంచి ఇస్తాంబుల్‌కు వెళుతున్న ప్రయాణికులకు సంబంధించిన మొత్తం లగేజీని ఢిల్లీ ఎయిర్‌పోర్ట్‌లోనే వదిలేసి వెళ్లపోయింది. తీరా విమానం ఇస్తాంబుల్‌కు చేరుకున్నాక సామానుకోసం బెల్ట్‌ దగ్గర ఎదురు చూస్తున్న వారికి ఒక కాగితం వెక్కిరించింది. సామాన్లు మొత్తం లోడ్‌ చేయలేదు, క్షమించండి అన్న ఆ సందేశాన్ని చూసిన ప్రయాణికులు ఒక్కసారిగా విభ్రాంతికి గురయ్యారు. ఒక్కరు కాదు..ఇద్దరుకాదు..మొత్తం ప్రమాణికుల లగేజీని ఎలా మర్చిపోతారంటూ విస్తుపోయారు. 6ఇ11 విమానంలో ఆదివారం ఈ ఉదంతం వెలుగు చూసింది.

దీంతో ఇండిగో తీరుపై ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో పెద్ద దుమారమే రేగింది. షేమ్‌ ఆన్‌ఇండిగో హ్యాష్‌టాగ్‌ విపరీతంగా ట్రెండవుతోంది. క్షమాపణ నోట్‌ఫోటోతో పాటు ప్రయాణీకులు తమ భయంకరమైన, అయోమయ పరిస్థితిపై ట్వీటర్‌ ద్వారా మండిపడుతున్నారు. మా నాన్నకు సుగర్‌. ఆయనకుఅవసరమైన మందులు అందులో వున్నాయ్‌..మరికొంతమందికి కనెక్టింగ్‌ ఫ్లైట్‌కు వెళ్లాలి..వారి పరిస్థితి ఏంటి అంటూ ఒక యూజర్‌ వాపోయారు. అటు ఈ వ్యవహరంపై నెటిజన్లు కూడా తీవ్ర ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తపరుస్తున్నారు.

ఐశ్వర్య గడ్కరీ మరో ప్రయాణికురాలు ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తూ.. మూర్ఛవ్యాధితో బాధపడుతున్న సోదరుడికివ్వాల్సిన మందులు లగేజీలో ఉండిపోయాయనీ, సమయానికి ఆ మందు తీసుకోకపోతే...మళ్లీ ఫిట్స్ వచ్చి అతను చనిపోయే అవకాశం కూడా వుందంటూ తీవ్ర ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఇండిగో స్పందించడం లేదని, తక్షణమే సహాయం చేయాలంటూ ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్రమోదీకి విజ్ఞప్తి చేసింది. దీంతో స్పందించిన ఇండిగో తప్పును సరిదిద్దుకునే పనిలో పడింది. ప్రయాణికుల లగేజీని తిరిగి తీసుకొచ్చేందుకు ప్రయ్నతిస్తున్నామని ట్వీట్‌ చేసింది.

Just flew in on @IndiGo6E flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul last evening. We received this piece of paper when we were waiting for our luggage at the belt. The airline did not load the luggage of the ENTIRE FLIGHT. Not a single passenger got their luggage (1/n) #shameonindigo pic.twitter.com/7KF2VT0f2O — Chinmay Dabke (@chinmaydabke) September 16, 2019

@narendramodi urgent help landed frm Delhi to Istanbul by indigo flght 6E-11 my brother is epileptic medication was in luggage it has not boarded if he doesn't get it seizures will start may result in death . Please help indigo is not replying — Aishwarya Gadkari (@AishwaryaGadka5) September 16, 2019

Pls investigate in indigo airlines turkey flight# they do not load luggage to save fuel and send next day by turkish Airlines#customers stranded at Istanbul# unethical way of making money#flight 6E11#happening daily@DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/ljcXebARYo — Starfish On Feni (@blissOnFeni) September 16, 2019