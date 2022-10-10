రాజకీయ దిగ్గజం, సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీ వ్యవస్థాపకులు, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్‌ మాజీ సీఎం ములాయం సింగ్‌ యాదవ్‌ మృతి పట్ల పలువురు సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఈ మేరకు ములాయంతో ఉన్న అనుబంధాన్ని ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు.

ములాయం సింగ్ యాదవ్‌గారు ఒక అద్భుతమైన వ్యక్తిత్వం ఉన్న మనిషి. ప్రజల సమస్యల పట్ల సున్నితంగా ఉండే నిరాడంబరమైన నాయకుడిగా విస్తృతంగా ప్రశంసించబడ్డారు. శ్రద్ధతో ఆయన ప్రజలకు ఎన్నో ఏళ్లు సేవలదించారు. లోక్‌నాయక్ జయప్రకాశ్‌, డాక్టర్ లోహియా ఆదర్శాలను ప్రాచుర్యంలోకి తీసుకురావడానికి ములాయం తన జీవితాన్ని అంకితం చేశారు అని మోదీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

యూపీ, జాతీయ రాజకీయాల్లో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను చాటుకున్నారు. ఎమర్జెన్సీ సమయంలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో కీలక సైనికుడిగా పనిచేశారు. రక్షణ మంత్రిగా, బలమైన భారతదేశం కోసం పనిచేశారు. ఆయన పార్లమెంటరీ జోక్యాలు తెలివైనవి. వేర్వేరు రాష్ట్రాలకు ముఖ్యమంత్రులుగా ఉన్న సమయం నుంచే ములాయం సింగ్‌ను ఎన్నోసార్లు కలిశాను. ఆయన అభిప్రాయాలను వినడానికి నేను ఎప్పుడూ ఎదురుచూస్తాను. ఆయన మరణం బాధించింది. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, లక్షల మంది కార్యకర్తలకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నా.. ఓం శాంతి అంటూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

రాజస్థాన్‌ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌తోపాటు పలువురు కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేతలు, పీసీసీ చీఫ్‌లు, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులతో పాటు ఇతర సెలబ్రిటీలు సైతం ములాయం కన్నమూత పట్ల దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen. pic.twitter.com/nraDdLim5O — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 10, 2022

End of an Era ! Extremely saddened by the demise of Samajwadi Party supremo and ex-UP CM Sh #MulayamSinghYadav ji . He was a true Statesman . Deepest condolences 🙏🏻

May his departed soul be blessed 🙏🏻

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/t3pazMAzyM — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) October 10, 2022

Former UP CM & one of tallest Indian politician #MulayamSinghYadav ji passes away. A true people’s leader respected across different parties 🙏 Deepest condolences to his family members. May he rest in peace. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/DiVYfOXYgl — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 10, 2022