సాక్షి,న్యూఢిల్లీ: అమెరికా బిలియనీర్, టెస్లా అధినేత ఎలాన్ మస్క్ భారత్ గురించి చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై మక్కల్ నీది మయ్యం అధినేత కమల్ హాసన్ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించారు. ‘భారత్‌ను ముకేశ్ అంబానీ కంట్రోల్ చేస్తున్నారా?’ అంటూ మస్క్ చేసిన కామెంట్స్‌పై ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు.

భారత సార్వభౌమత్వాన్ని, దేశ ప్రయోజనాలను ప్రశ్నించేలా మస్క్ మాట్లాడటం పట్ల కమల్ హాసన్ తీవ్ర ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఏ దేశ పాలసీని కూడా ఏ బిలియనీర్ నిర్దేశించకూడదు. అది అమెరికా బిలియనీర్ (ఎలాన్ మస్క్) అయినా సరే ఇది వర్తిస్తుంది. మా దేశ భవిష్యత్తును మేమే స్వయంగా నిర్ణయించుకుంటాం. అంతే తప్ప బయటి వ్యక్తులు కాదు.

చైనా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ వెహికల్స్‌పై స్వయంగా 100శాతంం టారిఫ్స్ విధిస్తున్న అమెరికా.. మాకు నీతులు చెప్పాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. భారత్ ఏ దేశానికీ కాలనీ కాదు.. ప్రపంచంలోనే అతిపెద్ద డెమోక్రసీ. ఏ దేశమైనా సరే తమ స్వంత ప్రయోజనాలకు, జాతీయ భద్రతకే అత్యంత ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తుంది. మాకు కూడా జాతీయ భద్రతే అత్యంత ముఖ్యం అని కమల్ హాసన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

ఎలాన్ మస్క్ వ్యాఖ్యలను ఖండిస్తూ కమల్ హాసన్ చేసిన ఈ పోస్ట్ ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్ మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్‌గా మారింది. దేశ ప్రయోజనాల విషయంలో విదేశీ బిలియనీర్ల జోక్యాన్ని ఆయన తీవ్రంగా తప్పుబట్టారు.

Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country. Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online. India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American.

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2026