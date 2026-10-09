 ‘మీరా మాకు నీతులు చెప్పేది’ .. మస్క్‌పై కమల్‌ ఆగ్రహం | Kamal Haasan reacts to Elon Musk tweets | Sakshi
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‘మీరా మాకు నీతులు చెప్పేది’ .. మస్క్‌పై కమల్‌ ఆగ్రహం

Oct 9 2026 9:40 PM | Updated on Oct 9 2026 9:40 PM

Kamal Haasan reacts to Elon Musk tweets

సాక్షి,న్యూఢిల్లీ: అమెరికా బిలియనీర్, టెస్లా అధినేత ఎలాన్ మస్క్ భారత్ గురించి చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై మక్కల్ నీది మయ్యం అధినేత కమల్ హాసన్ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించారు. ‘భారత్‌ను ముకేశ్ అంబానీ కంట్రోల్ చేస్తున్నారా?’ అంటూ మస్క్ చేసిన కామెంట్స్‌పై ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు.

భారత సార్వభౌమత్వాన్ని, దేశ ప్రయోజనాలను ప్రశ్నించేలా మస్క్ మాట్లాడటం పట్ల కమల్ హాసన్ తీవ్ర ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఏ దేశ పాలసీని కూడా ఏ బిలియనీర్ నిర్దేశించకూడదు. అది అమెరికా బిలియనీర్ (ఎలాన్ మస్క్) అయినా సరే ఇది వర్తిస్తుంది. మా దేశ భవిష్యత్తును మేమే స్వయంగా నిర్ణయించుకుంటాం. అంతే తప్ప బయటి వ్యక్తులు కాదు.

చైనా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ వెహికల్స్‌పై స్వయంగా 100శాతంం టారిఫ్స్ విధిస్తున్న అమెరికా.. మాకు నీతులు చెప్పాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. భారత్ ఏ దేశానికీ కాలనీ కాదు.. ప్రపంచంలోనే అతిపెద్ద డెమోక్రసీ. ఏ దేశమైనా సరే తమ స్వంత ప్రయోజనాలకు, జాతీయ భద్రతకే అత్యంత ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తుంది. మాకు కూడా జాతీయ భద్రతే అత్యంత ముఖ్యం అని కమల్ హాసన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

ఎలాన్ మస్క్ వ్యాఖ్యలను ఖండిస్తూ కమల్ హాసన్ చేసిన ఈ పోస్ట్ ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్ మీడియాలో హాట్ టాపిక్‌గా మారింది. దేశ ప్రయోజనాల విషయంలో విదేశీ బిలియనీర్ల జోక్యాన్ని ఆయన తీవ్రంగా తప్పుబట్టారు.

 

 

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