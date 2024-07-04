అస్సాంలో వరదలు: పలువురిని కాపాడిన ఆర్మీ

దిస్ఫూర్‌: అస్సాం, అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. కుండపోత వర్షాలు కారణం‍గా వరదలు పోటెత్తాయి. ఈ వరదలు రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు జిల్లాలను ప్రభావితం చేశాయి. దీంతో వెంటనే రంగంలోకి దిగిన ఇండియన్‌ ఆర్మీ.. జూన్‌ 29 నుంచి పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో వరద సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టింది.

#SpearCorps, #IndianArmy, @sdma_assam, and @ComdtSdrf, jointly carried out relentless rescue & relief operations in the flood affected areas in Dhemaji District of #Assam and East Siang district of #ArunachalPradesh.

Over 35 citizens were evacuated, provided critical aid &… pic.twitter.com/xLxSYQ8kzw — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) July 1, 2024

‘అసోంలోని ధేమాజీ జిల్లాలోని శివగురి, అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌లోని తూర్పు సియాంగ్ జిల్లాలోని మెర్ గ్రామాలు ఎడతెరిపి లేకుండా వానలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. వర్షాల కారణంగా పలు ప్రాంతాలు తీవ్రంగా దెబ్బతిన్నాయి. ఆయా ప్రాంతాల్లో రాష్ట్ర డిజాస్టర్ రిలీఫ్ ఫోర్సెస్ (SDRF) సమన్వయంతో సహాయ చర్యలు చేపట్టాం. జూన్‌ 29 నుంచి వరద సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి’ అని భారత్‌ ఆర్మీ ఒక ప్రకటనలో వెల్లడించింది.

Troops of #AssamRifles & #IndianArmy under #SpearCorps, safely rescued 800 personnel, including women and children from the inundated areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of #Manipur.

The rescue columns also strengthened the embankments of the Imphal and Iril Rivers in… pic.twitter.com/3zDgwLIOda — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) July 3, 2024

అస్సాంలోని శివగురి, నామ్సింగ్ ఘాట్, పగ్లామ్, ఓరియన్ ఘాట్‌ ప్రాంతాల్లో 72 గంటల పాటు సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టాం. సహాయక చర్యల్లో 17 మంది పిల్లలతో సహా మొత్తం 48 మందిని రక్షించినట్లు తెలిపారు. తాత్కాలిక శిబిరాలు ఏర్పాటు చేసి ఆహారం, వైద్య సాయం అందిస్తున్నామని చెప్పారు. సహాయక చర్యల్లో స్థానిక అధికార యంత్రాంగం, డిజాస్టర్ రెస్పాన్స్‌ టీంలతో వరద ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాలకు ప్రజలకు సాయం అందిచామని ఆర్మీ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.