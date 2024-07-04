 అస్సాంలో వరదలు: పలువురిని కాపాడిన ఆర్మీ flood relief operations carried by Indian Army in Assam Arunachal Pradesh | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

    అస్సాంలో వరదలు: పలువురిని కాపాడిన ఆర్మీ

    Published Thu, Jul 4 2024 8:45 AM | Last Updated on Thu, Jul 4 2024 8:55 AM

    flood relief operations carried by Indian Army in Assam Arunachal Pradesh

    దిస్ఫూర్‌: అస్సాం, అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి.  కుండపోత వర్షాలు కారణం‍గా వరదలు పోటెత్తాయి. ఈ వరదలు రాష్ట్రంలోని పలు జిల్లాలను ప్రభావితం చేశాయి. దీంతో వెంటనే రంగంలోకి దిగిన ఇండియన్‌ ఆర్మీ.. జూన్‌ 29 నుంచి పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో వరద సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టింది.

     

    ‘అసోంలోని ధేమాజీ జిల్లాలోని శివగురి, అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌లోని తూర్పు సియాంగ్ జిల్లాలోని మెర్ గ్రామాలు ఎడతెరిపి లేకుండా వానలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. వర్షాల కారణంగా పలు ప్రాంతాలు తీవ్రంగా దెబ్బతిన్నాయి.  ఆయా ప్రాంతాల్లో  రాష్ట్ర డిజాస్టర్ రిలీఫ్ ఫోర్సెస్ (SDRF) సమన్వయంతో సహాయ చర్యలు చేపట్టాం. జూన్‌ 29 నుంచి వరద సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి’ అని భారత్‌ ఆర్మీ ఒక ప్రకటనలో వెల్లడించింది.

     

    అస్సాంలోని శివగురి, నామ్సింగ్ ఘాట్, పగ్లామ్, ఓరియన్ ఘాట్‌ ప్రాంతాల్లో 72 గంటల పాటు సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టాం. సహాయక చర్యల్లో 17 మంది పిల్లలతో సహా మొత్తం 48 మందిని రక్షించినట్లు తెలిపారు. తాత్కాలిక శిబిరాలు ఏర్పాటు చేసి ఆహారం, వైద్య సాయం అందిస్తున్నామని చెప్పారు. సహాయక  చర్యల్లో స్థానిక అధికార యంత్రాంగం, డిజాస్టర్ రెస్పాన్స్‌  టీంలతో వరద ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాలకు ప్రజలకు సాయం అందిచామని ఆర్మీ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

     

    Comments

    Please login to add a comment
    No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
    Add a comment
    # Tag
    assam arunachal pradesh floods rescue operations indian army

    Related news by tags

    Related News by category

    Advertisement
     
    Advertisement

    Photos

    View all

    గ్రాండ్‌గా వరలక్ష‍్మి శరత్‌కుమార్‌ వెడ్డింగ్‌ రిసెప్షన్‌.. ప్రముఖుల సందడి (ఫోటోలు)

    రెండో సినిమాకే రూ.100 కోట్లు.. ఎవరీ బ్యూటీ (ఫోటోలు)

    తిరుమల శ్రీవారిని దర్శించుకున్న భారత మహిళా క్రికెటర్లు (ఫోటోలు)

    44వ పడిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టిన భజ్జీ (ఫొటోలు)

    దేశంలో ఎత్తైన జలపాతాలు:రెండు కళ్లూ చాలవంతే! (ఫొటోలు)

    Video

    View all
    When Will Thalliki Vandanam Scheme To Be Implemented
    Video_icon

    అటకెక్కిన తల్లికి వందనం

    Adimulapu Suresh Counter To Chandrababu Over Release White Paper On Amaravati
    Video_icon

    చంద్రబాబు శ్వేత పత్రంకు ఆదిమూలపు సురేష్ స్ట్రాంగ్ కౌంటర్
    Team India Arrived In India
    Video_icon

    భారత్ కు చేరుకున్న వరల్డ్ కప్ ఛాంపియన్స్.. ఘన స్వాగతం

    MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy Comments On Implementation Of TDP Schemes
    Video_icon

    ఇచ్చిన ప్రతి హామీ చంద్రబాబు అమలు చేయాలి

    Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Key Comments On Rythu Bharosa
    Video_icon

    రైతు భరోసాపై కీలక ప్రకటన

    తప్పక చదవండి

     
    Advertisement
    Home
    Short News
    Photos
    Videos
    Latest