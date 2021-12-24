Shyam Singha Roy Twitter Review: నాని ‘శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది?
నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హీరోగా టాక్సీవాలా ఫేమ్ రాహుల్ సంకృత్యాన్ దర్శకత్వంతో తెరకెక్కిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్. సాయిపల్లవి, కృతిశెట్టి, మడోన్నా సెబాస్టియన్ హీరోయిన్స్గా నటించారు. ఈ మూవీలోనాని.. వాసు, శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్ అనే రెండు విభిన్న పాత్రలు పోషించారు. నిహారిక ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్ మీద ప్రొడక్షన్ నెంబర్ వన్గా వెంకట్ బోయనపల్లి నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు(డిసెంబర్ 24)న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.
ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, పాటలకు పాజిటివ్ రెస్పాన్స్ రావడం.. దానికి తోడు మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్ కూడా గ్రాండ్గా చేయడంతో ‘శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్’పై హైప్ క్రియేట్ అయింది. దాదాపు రెండేళ్ల తర్వాత థియేటర్స్లోకి వస్తున్న నాని సినిమాపై అభిమానులు భారీ అంచనాలను పెంచుకున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే కొన్ని చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. శ్యామ్ సింగరాయ్గా నాని ఏమేరకు ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి? మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.
#ShyamSinghRoy
Movie mottam bagundhi okka aah court lo argument tappa .. Adhokkati antha effective anipinchaledhu
— Chaitanya (@chaitutarak9999) December 24, 2021
రెండు విభిన్న పాత్రలో నాని ఒదిగిపోయాడని నెటిజన్స్ కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు.మిక్కీజెమేయర్ సంగీతం సినిమాకు చాలా ప్లస్ అయిందట. ఫస్టాఫ్ కొంచెం స్లోగా ఉందని, క్లైమాక్స్ కూడా అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేదని మరో నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశాడు. రెండేళ్ల తర్వాత థియేటర్లోకి వచ్చిన నాని.. హిట్ కొట్టాడని ఎక్కువ మంది కామెంట్ చేశారు.
Review: #ShyamSinghRoy
Positives:
1. Nani
2. 2nd Half
3. Climax
4. Music
Negatives:
1. Slow 1st half
2. Climax
Reason why I put climax in both positives and negatives is that not all might like it!! I personally feel the climax is very poetic!!!
Rating: 3/5
— AJ890 (@AJ89010) December 24, 2021
#ShyamSinghRoy A Must Watch Film 🔥
@Nani #Nani Performance 👏💥@MickeyJMeyer Bgm 🔥@Rahul_Sankrityn Completely justified This hype 👏🔥@Sai_Pallavi92 #SaiPallavi Brilliant performance👏 ❤
— Yakhub mohd (@mohd_yakhub) December 24, 2021
Jayam manadhera favor la undi cinema #ShyamSinghRoy
— HappyGaVundu (@endakalam) December 24, 2021
First half: Decent first half with good introduction of CHARECTERS. Flash back scenes of #ShyamSinghRoy with #mickyjmayer BGM IS AWSOME. JUST going to main theme.@NameisNani awesome always.@IamKrithiShetty has decent role. @madonasbastuan good @rahulsankrity17 bro awesome you 👌 pic.twitter.com/rrqGYl4R5f
— Praveen Chowdary Kasindala (@PKasindala) December 23, 2021
#ShyamSinghaRoy 1st 20 min slightly slow
then story pickups pre interval scenes are to good
2nd half Nani is at his best
Temple flight and dailouge 👌👌 story 👌👌
Direction - avg
2nd half songs 👌
Sai pallavi okok
Overall Nani best performance
3/5 hit depends on mass audience https://t.co/NJ3C37ItzI
— mithun chowdary (@mithunc39061254) December 23, 2021
#ShyamSinghaRoy - Another Disappointing film from #Nani after Tuck Jagadish. Second half is a total let down😑
Full Review Soon!
— Viswa (@Vish_Rish) December 23, 2021
Sai pallavi Sai pallavi saipllavi Chalu @Sai_Pallavi92 🥰 Intha kanna hard core fan emi kavali #ShyamSinghaRoy Reviews 👌👌👌
Happy for Nani 😍 pic.twitter.com/Nl25LEdEuD
— Kings (@Observe99945) December 23, 2021
Powerful intro of #SaiPallavi with that NATYAM 👌👌
Her expressions, postures, dance movements are just killing..killing 🔥🔥
That song & visuals are too good on screen.. this gave a good start for 2nd half#ShyamSinghaRoyPremiers #ShyamSinghRoy #Nani #ShyamSinghaRoyOnDec24th pic.twitter.com/TDaaTCIMRg
— So Called Cinema (@socalledcinemaa) December 23, 2021
So hit kottesadu nani ayithe 👏🏻 this movie I vl remember as sirivennela gaari chivari sahityam 🙏🏻🙌🏻❤️ #ShyamSinghRoy
— Haripriya❤️🔔 (@Priyaa_tweet) December 24, 2021
Show over for #ShyamSinghaRoy. overall a decent movie, only climax was weak. It feels like there is no payoff. 3/5 stars from me. #Nani #SSR #mickeyjmeyer #saipallavi
— x0’s Reviews (@ripscrew2nite) December 23, 2021
#ShyamSinghaRoy falls flat in 2nd half😥. Nani was Natural as usual 😎💯. Average watch🙄. 1st half was interesting but second half could have been better. An average outing😅😢. Expected more😭. @MickeyJMeyer must songs & BGM main asset fr sure👌😥. @NameisNani @IamKrithiShetty pic.twitter.com/kRL09ASkVr
— Shyam (Love All. Serve All. Help Ever. Hurt Never) (@SaiShyamManohar) December 23, 2021