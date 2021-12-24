Shyam Singha Roy Twitter Review: నాని ‘శ్యామ్‌ సింగరాయ్‌’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది?

Dec 24, 2021, 07:57 IST
Shyam Singha Roy Movie Twitter Review In Telugu

నేచురల్‌ స్టార్‌ నాని హీరోగా టాక్సీవాలా ఫేమ్ రాహుల్ సంకృత్యాన్ దర్శకత్వంతో తెరకెక్కిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘శ్యామ్‌ సింగరాయ్‌. సాయిపల్లవి, కృతిశెట్టి, మడోన్నా సెబాస్టియన్ హీరోయిన్స్‌గా నటించారు. ఈ మూవీలోనాని..  వాసు, శ్యామ్‌ సింగరాయ్‌ అనే రెండు విభిన్న పాత్రలు పోషించారు. నిహారిక ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్ మీద ప్రొడక్షన్ నెంబర్ వన్‌గా వెంకట్ బోయనపల్లి నిర్మించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు(డిసెంబర్‌ 24)న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్‌, పాటలకు పాజిటివ్‌ రెస్పాన్స్‌ రావడం.. దానికి తోడు మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా గ్రాండ్‌గా చేయడంతో ‘శ్యామ్‌ సింగరాయ్‌’పై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. దాదాపు రెండేళ్ల తర్వాత థియేటర్స్‌లోకి వస్తున్న నాని సినిమాపై అభిమానులు భారీ అంచనాలను పెంచుకున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే కొన్ని చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. శ్యామ్‌ సింగరాయ్‌గా నాని ఏమేరకు ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి? మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.

రెండు విభిన్న పాత్రలో నాని ఒదిగిపోయాడని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.మిక్కీజెమేయర్ సంగీతం సినిమాకు చాలా ప్లస్‌ అయిందట. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కొంచెం స్లోగా ఉందని, క్లైమాక్స్‌ కూడా అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేదని మరో నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు. రెండేళ్ల తర్వాత థియేటర్‌లోకి వచ్చిన నాని.. హిట్‌ కొట్టాడని ఎక్కువ మంది కామెంట్‌ చేశారు. 

Tags: 
Shyam Singha Roy
Nani
Sai Pallavi
Krithi Shetty
Telugu Movie Review
movie reviews
Movie News



 

