సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ 76 వ పుట్టినరోజును పురస్కరించుకుని నటుడు, దర్శకుడు, కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ రాఘవ లారెన్స్ ప్రత్యేక వేడుకలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. నవంబర్ 12 నుంచి డిసెంబర్ 12 వరకు నెల రోజులపాటు తలైవా పుట్టినరోజు సంబరాలు నిర్వహించనున్నట్లు మేరకు ఎక్స్ వేదికగా తెలిపారు.

‘75 ఏళ్ల వయసులోనూ రజనీకాంత్ ఇండస్ట్రీకు హిట్ అందించడం ఎంతో గర్వంగా, సంతోషంగా ఉంది. డిసెంబర్ 12 న రజనీకాంత్ 76 వ పుట్టినరోజు జరుపుకోనుండటంతో ఈ సందర్భాన్ని చిరస్మరణీయంగా మార్చాలని నిర్ణయించుకుంటున్నా. జీవితాంతం తలైవా అభిమానిగా ఉంటాను. ఆయన సాధించిన విజయాలను అభిమానులందరితో కలిసి సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ఈ ప్రత్యేక వేడుకలకు రజనీకాంత్‌ను స్వయంగా ఆహ్వానించాలన్నది నా కోరిక. ఆయన సమక్షంలోనే పుట్టినరోజును, సినీ విజయాన్ని జరుపుకోవాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను’ అనా లారెన్స్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు.

ప్రతి విజయానికి ఆయనే ప్రేరణ

రజనీకాంత్‌తో తనకున్న అనుబంధాన్ని గుర్తుచేసుకుంటూ లారెన్స్ భావోద్వేగానికి లోనయ్యారు. తనకు జీవితాన్ని ఇచ్చింది తలైవానేనని, సినీ పరిశ్రమలో ప్రస్తుతం తాను సాధించిన ప్రతి విజయానికి ఆయన ప్రేరణ కారణమని పేర్కొన్నారు. చిన్ననాటి నుంచి రజనీకాంత్‌ను ఆరాధిస్తూ పెరిగానని, ఆయన తన జీవితంలో గురువుతో సమానమని తెలిపారు.

నెల రోజులపాటు తలైవా సంబరాలు

నవంబర్ 12 న ప్రారంభమయ్యే ఈ వేడుకలు డిసెంబర్ 12 వరకు కొనసాగనున్నాయి. ఒక నెల, ఒక వేడుక, ఒకే తలైవా అనే నినాదంతో ప్రత్యేక కార్యక్రమాలను నిర్వహించేందుకు లారెన్స్ ప్రణాళికలు సిద్ధం చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే వేడుకలు ఎక్కడ జరుగుతాయి, ఎలాంటి కార్యక్రమాలు ఉంటాయి, అభిమానులు ఎలా పాల్గొనవచ్చనే వివరాలను ఇంకా వెల్లడించలేదు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: క్రిష్టియన్‌ అబ్బాయితో ప్రేమ.. మా ఇంట్లో ఒప్పుకోలేదు: కీర్తి సురేశ్‌ )

One month Thalaivar birthday celebrations from November 12 - December 12. One month. One celebration. One Thalaivar! ❤️🙏🏼 As a lifelong Thalaivar fan, I couldn’t be prouder or happier to witness him deliver an industry hit at the age of 75! ❤️ I wish to celebrate his 76th birthday and this legendary success together on December 12th, with a month-long celebration from November 12th to December 12th. My wish is to invite Thalaivar himself and celebrate this special occasion in front of him. But knowing his humble and simple nature, I understand that he isn’t someone who seeks grand celebrations for himself. That’s exactly why we, his fans, are celebrating him in our own way out of immense love and respect for the legendary, one and only Superstar! I want to make it clear that this initiative comes purely from my love for Thalaivar, whom I have admired since childhood. He gave me life and everything I’m today in this industry is because of him. There will never be another star like Thalaivar. His legacy is one of a kind. His journey and birthday needs to be celebrated in the best way possible. This is our way of celebrating the man who has given generations of fans a lifetime of memories and happiness 🙏🏼 As Today is Thursday, Guru day, I wanted to share with you all that I’ll soon announce how we’re going to make this celebration special. This year is going to be truly memorable for all Thalaivar fans. One month. One celebration. One Thalaivar! ❤️🙏🏼 #guruveSaranam

— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) November 5, 2026