Dhanush Aishwarya Divorce Fans Shocking Reactions: తమిళ స్టార్ హీరో ధనుష్కు ఎనలేని ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ ఉంది. కోలీవుడ్లోనే కాకుండా వివిధ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో అభిమానులు ఉన్నారు. టాలీవుడ్, బాలీవుడ్ అంటూ తేడా లేకుండా ధనుష్కు ప్రత్యేకమైన స్థానం ఉంది. సూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీ కాంత్ అల్లుడిగా కాకుండా తనకంటూ సొంత బ్రాండ్ ఇమేజ్ ఏర్పర్చుకున్నాడు ధనుష్. ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్ ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్ దర్శకత్వంలో రాంజన సినిమాతో హిందీలో తెరంగ్రేటం చేశాడు. తర్వాత పలు హిందీ చిత్రాల్లో నటించడమే కాకుండా, ధనుష్ చిత్రాలు కొన్ని వివిధ భాషల్లో విడుదలయ్యాయి. ఇలా ధనుష్ వివిధ వర్గాల ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించాడు.
ధనుష్ హీరోగానే కాకుండా గాయకుడిగా కూడా మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నాడు. ఆయన పాడిన 'కొలవెరి ఢీ' సాంగ్ ఎంత హిట్ అయిందో అందరికీ తెలిసిందే. అయితే తాజాగా తన భార్య ఐశ్వర్యతో విడాకులు తీసుకుంటున్నట్లు సోమవారం ప్రకటించాడు ధనుష్. టాలీవుడ్ క్యూట్ కపుల్ సమంత, నాగచైతన్య విడాకుల నుంచి ఇప్పుడిప్పుడే తేరుకుంటున్న ప్రేక్షకజనానికి ధనుష్ ప్రకటన షాక్కు గురి చేసింది. ధనుష్ అభిమానులు బాధ అయితే వర్ణనాతీతం. ఏం చేయాలో తెలియక సోషల్ మీడియాలో తమ బాధను వెల్లబోసుకుంటున్నారు ధనుష్ అభిమానులు.
That's unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Media and fans should give them the space they need. We just wish #Dhanush and @ash_r_dhanush sis all the best for the future!
Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/v4cRtclPXn
— 𝗩 𝗠 𝗧 ツ | 𝗔 𝗞 (@VMT_0fficial) January 17, 2022
This icons picture becomes meaningless now😢...#dhanush whyyyyy???????? @rajinikanth love you thalaivaaa pic.twitter.com/wc6jpsTIBM
— elsa (@elsa_Amna) January 17, 2022
🥺😢 Please Be Strong Thalaiva @rajinikanth❤ #Dhanush #AishwaryaDhanush pic.twitter.com/iovD0lD5Lp
— Rajan (@Subash1899) January 17, 2022
Kind request to all not to make fun of #Dhanush & #AishwaryaD separation
You don't know how it affects when we are in a situation to leave our loved one 💔
It's heartbreaking one but still we respect you both @dhanushkraja & @ash_r_dhanush ❤️
Stay strong @rajinikanth sir 🥺 pic.twitter.com/FanxThypae
— RaGuVaRaN (@MemesSingle) January 17, 2022
Shocking 🥺🥺
💔💔
Dhanush & Aiswarya divorce #Dhanush #aishwarya #Rajinikanth #divorce #tamilcinema pic.twitter.com/3Tb8dp082B
— Salam Mass (@SALAMMASS1) January 17, 2022
This one is not even an year old ra 💔#Dhanush pic.twitter.com/9k3I2zc4Q7
— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) January 17, 2022
Despite of the Issue inside his family, this Man greeted his fans(Pongal) at his door step with Smile on his face to give the due respect to his fans gathered
❤️🙏
Anta Manasu Tan Sir Kadavul😍
Stay Strong Thalaivaa!🙏#Rajinikanth #Thalaivar @rajinikanth#Dhanush pic.twitter.com/QQk1ihmtJ8
— ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@OnlineRajiniFC) January 17, 2022
