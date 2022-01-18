Dhanush Aishwarya: ధనుష్‌-ఐశ్వర్య డివోర్స్‌.. ఫ్యాన్స్‌ షాకింగ్‌ రియాక్షన్స్‌

Dhanush Aishwarya Divorce Fans Shocking Reactions: తమిళ స్టార్‌ హీరో ధనుష్‌కు ఎనలేని ఫ్యాన్‌ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ ఉంది. కోలీవుడ్‌లోనే కాకుండా వివిధ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో అభిమానులు ఉన్నారు. టాలీవుడ్‌, బాలీవుడ్‌ అంటూ తేడా లేకుండా ధనుష్‌కు ప్రత్యేకమైన స్థానం ఉంది. సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ రజనీ కాంత్ అల్లుడిగా కాకుండా తనకంటూ సొంత బ్రాండ్‌ ఇమేజ్ ఏర్పర్చుకున్నాడు ధనుష్‌. ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ ఆనంద్‌ ఎల్‌ రాయ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో రాంజన సినిమాతో హిందీలో తెరంగ్రేటం చేశాడు. తర్వాత పలు హిందీ చిత్రాల్లో నటించడమే కాకుండా, ధనుష్‌ చిత్రాలు కొన్ని వివిధ భాషల్లో విడుదలయ్యాయి. ఇలా ధనుష్‌ వివిధ వర్గాల ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించాడు. 

ధనుష్‌ హీరోగానే కాకుండా గాయకుడిగా కూడా మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నాడు. ఆయన పాడిన 'కొలవెరి ఢీ' సాంగ్‌ ఎంత హిట్‌ అయిందో అందరికీ తెలిసిందే. అయితే తాజాగా తన భార్య ఐశ్వర్యతో విడాకులు తీసుకుంటున్నట్లు సోమవారం ప్రకటించాడు ధనుష్‌. టాలీవుడ్‌ క్యూట్ కపుల్‌ సమంత, నాగచైతన్య విడాకుల నుంచి ఇప్పుడిప్పుడే తేరుకుంటున్న ప్రేక్షకజనానికి ధనుష్ ప్రకటన షాక్‌కు గురి చేసింది. ధనుష్‌ అభిమానులు బాధ అయితే వర్ణనాతీతం. ఏం చేయాలో తెలియక సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో తమ బాధను వెల్లబోసుకుంటున్నారు ధనుష్‌ అభిమానులు. 

