‘ఏజెంట్‌’మూవీ ట్విటర్‌ రివ్యూ

మాస్‌ ఇమేజ్‌ కోసం తెగ ట్రై చేస్తున్నాడు అఖిల్‌ అక్కినేని. తొలి సినిమా కోసం మాస్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ వి.వి. వినాయక్‌ని ఎంచు​కొని భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో ‘అఖిల్‌’ని తీశాడు.అయితే ఆ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద దారుణంగా బోల్తా పడింది. దీంతో తన పంథాని మార్చి లవర్‌ బాయ్‌గా మారాడు. అయినా కూడా పెద్ద సెక్సెస్‌ని అందుకోలేకపోయాడు. చివరి మూవీ `మోస్ట్ ఎలిజిబుల్‌ బ్యాచ్‌లర్‌` ఓ మోస్తరు విజయం సాధించింది. అయినా కూడా లవర్‌ బాయ్‌గా ఉండేందుకు అఖిల్‌ ఇష్టపడటం లేదు. మాస్‌ హీరోగా నిరూపించుకోవడానికి ఈ సారి ‘ఏజెంట్‌’గా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు.

స్పై థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రానికి `కిక్‌` ఫేమ్‌ సురేందర్‌రెడ్డి దర్శకుడు. మలయాళ మెగాస్టార్‌ మమ్ముట్టి కీలక పాత్ర పోషించారు. ఈ చిత్రంతో కొత్త అమ్మాయి సాక్షి వైద్య హీరోయిన్‌గా పరిచయం అవుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(ఏప్రిల్‌ 28) ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలైంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘ఏజెంట్‌’కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలు ట్విటర్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

Jus Now I have completed my Show .it was kutha ramp for masses . justification has been done for tha tag #wildsale ..🥵🥵🥵🙏🙏🙏

will be first 100cr share from Tier 2 Those whoever wants to take screen shot they can ...#Agent — Pawanfied (@OnlyPSPK_) April 28, 2023

ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ సినిమాకు మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమాలో యాక్షన్‌ బ్లాక్స్‌ బాగున్నాయని అంటున్నారు. యాక్షన్‌ పరంగా అఖిల్‌ ఆకట్టుకున్నాడని చెబుతున్నారు. కానీ కథ బలంగా లేదని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కొంత ఫర్వాలేదు కానీ సెకండాఫ్‌ కొంపముంచిందని నెటిజన్స్‌ అంటున్నారు. అఖిల్‌ వన్‌ మ్యాన్‌ షో అని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

#Agent what a mess..Surender Reddy completely lost it..feel sorry for Akhil..not even one department was decent..bgm was horrible and the graphics are awful..the film looks incomplete..I am not sure if DI is complete…it had a dark shade throughout.. Disaster. — akhil_maheshfan2 (@Maheshfan_1) April 28, 2023

Akhil One man Show 💥💥💥

Action Sequences Mathram 👌👌👌

Love story 😢😢😢

Songs 😢😢😢

BGM 🥵

Interval And Climax KCPD 💥💥💥 Negetive Reviews patinchukovadhu Movie Bagundhi 👍👍 Rating:3/5 #Agent #AkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/UUwvOYhVez — Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) April 28, 2023

Interval bang that's a wild ride @DirSurender mark 1st half and that looks good Especially Action scenes and dailogues 🔥🔥#Agent — RAVANNAsura (@Karthik70504619) April 28, 2023

#Agent An engaging Spy Action Film!

Akhil is extra ordinary in this movie and can see his hard work and dedication in action sequences and comedy scenes, cinematography and BGM are main highlights of the movie. Surendra reddy delivers a hit again after SyeRaa. pic.twitter.com/DwhK91ZbYO — Johnnie Walker (@roopezh) April 28, 2023

#Agent: 👉#Agent is such a terrible film. In recent times, Telugu Film Industry has not produced such a bad film 👉It’s a third-rate film because of the medicore direction and predictable plot 👉#AkhilAkkinen’s transformative efforts are futile#AgentReview #Mammootty — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) April 28, 2023

#Agentreview from USA premiere :

Excellent Response💥💥💥

Great action episodes

Akhil's terrific screen presence 💥💥

Awesome screenplay Never Before

Songs Kummesayi, WildSaale Song Mind-blowing🥵

Full of suspense n twists. ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#AkhilAkkineni #Agent #BlockbusterAgent 🔥💥 — RAVANNAsura (@Karthik70504619) April 28, 2023