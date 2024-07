#WATCH | Union Budget 2024 | Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMy Trip says, "... Last year our GDP growth rate was around 6.5%, and this time as well, the economic survey suggests around 7% growth rate... In the coming time, our GDP growth rate will become even better... Tourism… pic.twitter.com/vZgPne4vyd

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024