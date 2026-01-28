అజిత్‌ పవార్‌ మృతి పట్ల వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతి

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: మహారాష్ట్ర డిప్యూటీ సీఎం అజిత్ పవార్ మృతిపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా.. అజిత్‌ పవార్‌ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన ఆరుగురు వ్యక్తుల కుటుంబాలకు కూడా వైఎస్‌ జగన్ సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు. వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నట్టు పోస్టు పెట్టారు.

Deeply shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the families of the six individuals who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/Q17GelyFQl

