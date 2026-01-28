 అజిత్‌ పవార్‌ మృతి పట్ల వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతి | YS Jagan Paid Tributes To Ajit Pawar | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

అజిత్‌ పవార్‌ మృతి పట్ల వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతి

Jan 28 2026 11:49 AM | Updated on Jan 28 2026 11:54 AM

YS Jagan Paid Tributes To Ajit Pawar

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: మహారాష్ట్ర డిప్యూటీ సీఎం అజిత్ పవార్ మృతిపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా.. అజిత్‌ పవార్‌ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన ఆరుగురు వ్యక్తుల కుటుంబాలకు కూడా వైఎస్‌ జగన్ సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు. వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నట్టు పోస్టు పెట్టారు. 

 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

#AjitPawarPlaneCrash : బారామతి ఘోర విమాన ప్రమాద దృశ్యాలు

photo 2

పవార్‌ ఇంట తీవ్ర విషాదం.. అజిత్‌ పవార్‌ ఈ చిత్రాలు చూశారా?
photo 3

విశాఖలో క్రికెట్ సందడి..భారత్, కివీస్ నాలుగో టి20 (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

ఏలూరు : వెళ్లి రావమ్మా..గంగానమ్మ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

బేగంపేట ఎయిర్‌పోర్ట్‌లో నేటి నుంచి వింగ్స్‌ ఇండియా షో (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Powerful winter storm batter the US 1
Video_icon

మంచు తుఫాను బీభత్సం గడ్డకట్టిన అమెరికా
India Crush Zimbabwe by 204 Runs in U 19 World Cup 2026 2
Video_icon

World Cup 2026 : యువ భారత్ జైత్రయాత్ర.. దుమ్మురేపిన విహాన్
EU India Trade Deal Explained in Telugu 3
Video_icon

Trade Deal : ప్రపంచ ఆర్థిక గమనాన్ని మార్చేసేలా భారత్ కీలక ఒప్పందం
Americans Anger Over Trump Immigration Policies 4
Video_icon

ట్రంప్ కు వ్యతిరేకంగా అమెరికాలో ఆందోళనలు
TDP Janasena MLAs on Women 5
Video_icon

పశువుల్లా విరుచుకుపడుతున్న కామ 'కూటమి' నేతలు
Advertisement
 