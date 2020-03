విలాసవంతమైన బంగ్లా కొన్న ప్రముఖ సింగర్‌

This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born ❤️🙏🏼 In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional 🥺 . #SelfMade #NehaKakkar ❤️💪🏼 Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) ❤️🙏🏼 and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers ❤️🙌🏼 . #NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily

