‘ప్రతి అమ్మాయి కలలుగనే ప్రపంచాన్ని అందించావ్‌’

U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love 💕 2 exquisite babies...a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for ❤❤happy 15th MB😘😘love u for everything you are to me ❤❤ @urstrulymahesh 🤗

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:35pm PST