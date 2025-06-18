అహ్మదాబాద్‌: అహ్మదాబాద్‌లో ఎయిరిండియా విమానం కూలిన అనంతరం బీజే మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ(బీజేఎంసీ)క్యాంపస్‌లో భీతిల్లిన విద్యార్థులకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు వెలుగులోకి వస్తున్నాయి. భవనంలో మంటలు చెలరేగడం చూసిన రెండు, మూడు అంతస్తుల్లో ఉన్న విద్యార్థులు ప్రాణభయంతో వణుకుతూ కేకలు వేయగా, కొందరు దుప్పట్లు, ఇతర దుస్తులను ఒకదానికొకటి ముడివేసి వాటి సాయంతో కిందికి దిగడం, మరికొందరు దూకేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నట్లు అందులో ఉంది.

విమానం కూలిన ప్రాంతంలో కొన్ని మీటర్ల దూరంలోనే మంటలు వ్యాపిస్తుండటం చూసిన ఓ యువతి కేవలం రెయిలింగ్‌ సాయంతోనే కిందికి దిగేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నట్లు ఉన్న మరో ఓ వీడియోలో రికార్డయింది. క్యాంపస్‌ వెలుపలి గోడపై నుంచి ఈ వీడియో తీస్తున్న వారు.. కింద పడిపోతే గాయాలవుతాయని ఆమెను హెచ్చరిస్తూ వేస్తున్న కేకలు సైతం వినిపించాయి. మరో వ్యక్తి కూడా అదే రెయిలింగ్‌ ద్వారా కిందికి దిగేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారు.

#Watch | A horrifying plane crash struck the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar, claiming the lives of several MBBS students. Heart-wrenching videos have surfaced from the moment of the crash, showing hostel students desperately trying to escape through the… pic.twitter.com/tmDxB3XfdJ — The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) June 17, 2025

Shocking video from #AhmedabadCrash: As the plane hit the medical college hostel, students jumped from windows to save their lives. Video shot moments after impact. pic.twitter.com/1CvGMV7iZ8 — Neha Bhan🇮🇳 (@neha_journo) June 17, 2025

మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ హాస్టల్‌ మూడో అంతస్తు వరకు నిచ్చెనలు వేసుకుని ఫైర్‌ సిబ్బంది మంటల్లో చిక్కుకున్న విద్యార్థులను రక్షించినట్లుగా మరో వీడియోలో ఉంది. విమానం కూలిన మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ హాస్టల్‌ భవనంలో ఉన్న ఐదుగురు ఎంబీబీఎస్‌ విద్యార్థులు సహా 29 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం తెల్సిందే. విమాన ప్రమాదంతో మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీకి సంబంధించిన నాలుగు భవనాలు తీవ్రంగా దెబ్బతిన్నాయి.

Removal of the aft fuselage section of the Air India Boeing 787-8(VT-ANB) from the BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.#AirIndiaCrash #Ahmedabad #AirindiaPlane #BreakingNews‌ pic.twitter.com/kGkxtK0WFt — The Metropolitan Times (@times66982) June 17, 2025