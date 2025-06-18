 భయంతో కేకలు.. ప్రమాదం వేళ యువతులు ఎలా తప్పించుకున్నారంటే.. | Ahmedabad plane Incident Hostel Related Videos | Sakshi
Ahmedabad plane crash: భయంతో కేకలు.. ప్రమాదం వేళ హాస్టల్‌ యువతులు ఇలా బయటకు..

Jun 18 2025 8:13 AM

Ahmedabad plane Incident Hostel Related Videos

అహ్మదాబాద్‌: అహ్మదాబాద్‌లో ఎయిరిండియా విమానం కూలిన అనంతరం బీజే మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ(బీజేఎంసీ)క్యాంపస్‌లో భీతిల్లిన విద్యార్థులకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు వెలుగులోకి వస్తున్నాయి. భవనంలో మంటలు చెలరేగడం చూసిన రెండు, మూడు అంతస్తుల్లో ఉన్న విద్యార్థులు ప్రాణభయంతో వణుకుతూ కేకలు వేయగా, కొందరు దుప్పట్లు, ఇతర దుస్తులను ఒకదానికొకటి ముడివేసి వాటి సాయంతో కిందికి దిగడం, మరికొందరు దూకేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నట్లు అందులో ఉంది.

విమానం కూలిన ప్రాంతంలో కొన్ని మీటర్ల దూరంలోనే మంటలు వ్యాపిస్తుండటం చూసిన ఓ యువతి కేవలం రెయిలింగ్‌ సాయంతోనే కిందికి దిగేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నట్లు ఉన్న మరో ఓ వీడియోలో రికార్డయింది. క్యాంపస్‌ వెలుపలి గోడపై నుంచి ఈ వీడియో తీస్తున్న వారు.. కింద పడిపోతే గాయాలవుతాయని ఆమెను హెచ్చరిస్తూ వేస్తున్న కేకలు సైతం వినిపించాయి. మరో వ్యక్తి కూడా అదే రెయిలింగ్‌ ద్వారా కిందికి దిగేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారు. 

మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ హాస్టల్‌ మూడో అంతస్తు వరకు నిచ్చెనలు వేసుకుని ఫైర్‌ సిబ్బంది మంటల్లో చిక్కుకున్న విద్యార్థులను రక్షించినట్లుగా మరో వీడియోలో ఉంది. విమానం కూలిన మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ హాస్టల్‌ భవనంలో ఉన్న ఐదుగురు ఎంబీబీఎస్‌ విద్యార్థులు సహా 29 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం తెల్సిందే. విమాన ప్రమాదంతో మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీకి సంబంధించిన నాలుగు భవనాలు తీవ్రంగా దెబ్బతిన్నాయి.

 

